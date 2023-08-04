Octordle today August 4 answers & hints (Octordle #557)

Octordle #557 answers for today August 4 are here and they are a selection of eight interesting words. The first one means shedding feathers while the fourth word is the name of a black and white striped small animal known for its smell. The third and the fourth word go together as one means a creamy substance used on cakes while the other is an essential ingredient for baking any kind of sweet item.

The fifth word is the name of a mythological sea creature that attacks its prey by signing and while the sixth one is about sharp point stubs present on trees. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 4 answers

The Octordle (#557) answers for August 4 are MOULT, ICING, SUGAR, SKUNK, SIREN, THORN, BLARE, and COVER.

Octordle hints for today, August 4

The Octordle #557 hints for today, August 4, are as follows:

#557 starts with the letters M, I, S, S, S, T, B, and C.

and #557 ends with the letters T, G, R, K, N, N, E, and R.

and #557 contains the letters U, N, G, K, R, O, L, and V.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select Octordle, and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

