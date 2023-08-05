Octordle today August 5 answers & hints (Octordle #558)

Octordle #558 answers for today, August 5, are here, and they are an interesting selection of eight words. The first word is a name for a specific type of Chinese criminal organization, whereas the third one is the structure in the jaw used to break down food. The fourth one is used to describe something that annoys you, while the sixth one is the act of feeling pride.

The fifth one is a place where people go to recover from addiction, and the eighth one is the act of going up a fleet of stairs or a side of a mountain. All in all, today's answers are a mixed bag of easy and hard guesses, and it might not take you too long to figure out. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 5 answers

The Octordle (#558) answers for August 5 are TRIAD, WIGHT, TEETH, PESKY, REHAB, PROUD, SYRUP, and CLIMB.

Octordle hints for today, August 5

The Octordle #558 hints for today, August 5, are as follows:

#558 starts with the letters T, W, T, P, R, P, S, and C.

and #558 ends with the letters D, T, H, Y, B, D, P, and B.

and #558 contains the letters R, G, E, K, H, O, Y, and L.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select Octordle and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

