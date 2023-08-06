Octordle today August 6 answers & hints (Octordle #559)

Octordle #559 answers for today are here, and while some are common words, most of them are tough guesses. The first word means to feel disoriented, whereas the second word means to hang loosely. The third word is an expression of mild discomfort, while the fourth one is generally a state of food when cooked in oil at a high temperature.

The fifth word is related to the shape and is the opposite of straight, and the sixth is a sore that can be found on the body. The seventh word is the name of a hooved small mammal animal, and finally, the seventh is an outdoor section of a house. All in all, the words are a bit of a hard guess, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 6 answers

The Octordle (#559) answers for August 6 are DIZZY, DROOP, HUMPH, FRIED, CURVY, ULCER, TAPIR, and PATIO.

Octordle hints for today, August 6

The Octordle #559 hints for today, August 6, are as follows:

#559 starts with the letters D, D, H, F, C, U, T, and P.

and #559 ends with the letters Y, P, H, D, Y, R, R, and O.

and #559 contains the letters Z, O, M, R, V, C, P, and T.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select Octordle and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

