Octordle today August 7 answers & hints (Octordle #560)

Octordle #560 answers for today August 7 are here and they are a mixed bag of common and uncommon words. The second word is a name often used for fairytales while the third one is the process of solving errors in coding. The fourth word is unable to swim in the water and the fifth is staying in a fixed position. The sixth word is the speed of sound. All in all, there are a few hard guesses, but with many words sharing letters, it won't be as hard. WIth that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 7 answers

The Octordle (#560) answers for August 3 are Word 1: AXIAL, FABLE, DEBUG, DROWN, STILL, SONIC, ODDLY, and CATER.

Octordle hints for today, August 7

The Octordle #560 hints for today, August 7, are as follows:

#560 starts with the letters A, F, D, D, S, S, O, and C .

and . #560 ends with the letters L, E, G, N, L, C, Y, and R .

and . #560 contains the letters X, B, U, O, I, N, D, and T.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select the game and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Octordle, check out today's Wordle, Quordle, Dordle, Nerdle, and LoLdle.