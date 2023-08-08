Octordle today August 8 answers & hints (Octordle #561)

Octordle #561 answers for today are here and they are a combination of easy and hard words to guess. The first five-letter word means something that has not been lit, and the second one is a name of an African food dish. The third word means to rot over time while the fourth one means to descend from a noble family. The fifth one is the past tense of kneeling whereas the sixth one is related to insects.

The seventh one means failing a job miserably whereas the final one is about exceeding expectations in a task. While a few of the options are easy to guess, players might have a hard time with a few. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 8 answers

The Octordle (#561) answers for August 8 are UNLIT, GUMBO, DECAY, NOBLY, KNELT, PUPAL, BOTCH, and EXCEL.

Octordle hints for today, August 8

The Octordle #561 hints for today, August 8, are as follows:

#561 starts with the letters U, G, D, N, K, P, B, and E.

and #561 ends with the letters T, O, Y, Y, T, L, H, and L.

and #561 contains the letters N, M, C, B, E P, T, and X.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select Octordle and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

If you're done with Octordle, check out today's Wordle, Quordle, Dordle, Nerdle, and LoLdle.