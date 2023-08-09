Octordle today August 9 answers & hints (Octordle #562)

Octordle #562 answers for today, August 9, are here and they are an interesting selection of words. The first one refers to a form of storytelling with pictures featuring speech bubbles, whereas the second one is the act of something happening. The third one means to move around while avoiding getting noticed, whereas the fourth one is a playful prank.

The fifth one is given to someone for achieving a goal, and the sixth one is the act of positioning yourself on your feet and not moving. The seventh one is a colloquial term meaning to be insane. Finally, the eighth one is an astronomical object, generally a ball of fire, that travels in a set trajectory. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Octordle August 9 answers

The Octordle (#562) answers for August 9 are COMIC, OCCUR, SNEAK, ANTIC, AWARD, STAND, BATTY, and COMET.

Octordle hints for today, August 9

The Octordle #562 hints for today, August 9, are as follows:

#562 starts with the letters C, O, S, A, A, S, B, and C.

and #562 ends with the letters C, R, K, C, D, D, Y, and T.

and #562 contains the letters M, C, N, T, W, A, T, and O.

How to play Octordle

To play Octordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the Britannica website homepage and navigate to Quizzes and Games for the game. Select Octordle and then select Daily Game under Classic Games. You'll be greeted with an eight-part gird of five-letter each and a keyboard to enter your guesses. You'll have a total of 13 guesses to get all of the words correctly. After each guess, the letters of the grids indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The objective of the game is to guess all eight words in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

