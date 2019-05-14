Oddworld: Soulstorm - First look at the gameplay of the second Pentology episode

Poor Abe just can't catch a break.

Despite the dramatic success of the first title in the series, Abe's Odyssey, the original Oddworld series never really took off the way its creator, Lorne Lanning, envisioned. Plenty of other games in the franchise released and even more were planned but never came to fruition.

The last "new" game in the series - Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - a fun take on first-person shooters set in the Oddworld Universe, was released in 2005 to fairly decent reviews but middling sales.

Now it looks like Lanning might get his planned "pentology" after all.

In 2014, Lanning's production company Oddworld Inhabitants released Oddworld: New N' Tasty on the PS4. A from-the-ground-up remake of Odyssey, it met with extremely positive reviews and great sales.

So inevitably, a similar remake of the second game, Abe's Exodus, was soon to follow.

That remake is Oddworld: Soulstorm, and here is the first look at its gameplay.

Much like the previous game, this looks to combine adorable - albeit, in a somewhat disturbing way - main characters with a very dark story and environment. Like the game it is based on, Soulstorm sees Abe attempting to get his recently-liberated people to safety before they're recaptured and turned into food product by a vicious (one might even say soulless) corporate conglomerate.

Essentially, if you're one of those types that whine about how "they should keep politics out of my gamesr derr dee derr!", you might just want to steer clear of this one.

Otherwise, much like its predecessor, it looks like a pretty exciting take on an already pretty fun game. It seems to be building upon the original gameplay, adding an in-game economy, enhancing the graphics, and making an altogether better game.

Whether or not it does all that, we'll have to wait until early next year to really find out - if even that release window sticks.

