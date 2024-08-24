Odette "Wisdom of the Stars" skin in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - Details, release date, and more

The new Wisdom of the Stars skin in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is set to release as an exclusive Starlight Member outfit for September 2024. This painted skin highlights Swan Princess Odette, offering a fresh look for one of the game's beloved heroes.

In this article, we'll explore the details of the new skin and everything you need to know about the Starlight Pass for September.

Odette "Wisdom of the Stars" skin release date and details

Odette, known for her elegance and powerful magic, is getting a stunning new look with the "Wisdom of the Stars" skin, which will be released on September 1, 2024, exclusively for the Startlight Members.

The skin design is colorful and matches Odette's personality as the Swan Princess, with various shades of blue on her dress. She also wears black stockings, and her hair is dyed pink. In the animation, Odette reaches for a wand in the sky and then opens a book with musical notes before returning to her original pose.

How to get Wisdom of the Stars skin in MLBB?

Gamers can unlock this beautiful Odette skin through the Starlight Pass. This membership provides plenty of rewards, including a new painted skin each month.

The pass costs 300 Diamonds, but if you want additional perks like Avatar Borders, Killing Notifications, and other exclusive items, you'll need to upgrade to the premium version for 750 Diamonds.

Starlight Membership perks for September

With the release of Odette's "Wisdom of the Stars" skin on September 1st, 2024, Starlight Members can enjoy a host of exclusive benefits and rewards:

Painted Skin: Starlight Members can level up to unlock September's exclusive painted skin, available for just 100 Diamonds.

Exclusive Items: The release includes a special Trail Effect and Sacred Statue.

Additional Rewards: Premium Starlight members will also receive a Chat Bubble, Avatar Border, Starlight Graffiti, and an exclusive name color.

Return of Popular Skins: In addition to the new content, 10 returning Starlight skins from previous months will be available in the September pass which will cost around 3000 to 5000 fragments.

10 Returning skins in Starlight (Image via Moonton)

New Killing Notification: A brand-new exclusive killing notification will be introduced, adding a fresh look to your in-game experience.

Starlight Lucky Chest: Players can purchase the Starlight Lucky Chest for a chance to win Starlight rewards, including Premium Starlight Cards.

Starlight Lucky Chest (Image via Moonton)

Battle Bonuses: Players can enjoy +5% Bonus BP, +10% Extra EXP, +3% Bonus Mastery for each match, and +10 Bonus Protection Points for ranked match losses.

