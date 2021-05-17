ODPixel and Sheever: The Dota 2 love story

The Esports world is filled with grand stories of players going from rags to riches. However, the gaming scene also comprises some wholesome love stories. Dota 2 Esports has one such instance of an adorable long-lasting relationship between two of its most celebrated personalities - Owen “ODPixel” Davies and Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden.

ODPixel, the British Dota 2 caster, came into prominence following his casting of the 200 minutes long Starladder Dota 2 match between Cloud9 and SFZ in 2015. Since then, he has become a phenomenon in Dota 2 casting. His impeccably fast play-by-play casting has garnered praise from the entire community.

ODPixel's career as a caster started in 2014, but the back-to-back casting in TI grand finals, beginning at TI8, cemented his position as the best in the field.

Sheever hails from the Netherlands and has been a mainstay in the Dota 2 Esports. She has hosted panels for premium Dota 2 events. Sheever is loved in the Dota 2 community for her relatable personality and humor.

She has worked in The Internationals dating back to TI2 and other major Dota 2 tournaments like Dreamleague, ESL, Starladder, Epicenter, etc. She is celebrated across the world as a female ambassador of Esports and has been featured on the front page of the Dutch Metro.

ODPixel and Sheever - Story of the Dota 2 couple

Not much is publicly known about when ODPixel and Sheever started their relationship. Based on their social media posts, it looks like the couple has been together since 2016.

The couple frequently traveled together as both would be invited to different Dota 2 events. They would also stream Dota 2 casually from home in between events. Their duo-casts have always been funny, relatable, and quite adorable.

However, Sheever met devastating adversity in May 2017, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She documented her battle with cancer on her blog. ODPixel was the first person she spoke to about the diagnosis.

Sheever stated in the video, which Valve made about her battle with cancer, that ODPixel and his family's support during the tumultuous period was crucial for her recovery. This video was presented at TI8 and made the whole Dota 2 community teary-eyed.

Since then, Sheever has fully recovered, and the couple's bond seems to have gotten stronger. She recently posted about the couple playing 3000 Dota 2 matches together. Sheever captioned it “the ultimate relationship test,” and it indeed shows their positive side as a couple.

This wholesome Dota 2 couple have stayed with each other through thick and thin and hopefully will keep on doing the same in the future.