Omen Elite has yet another roster change; Juicy and Angry in

Omen Elite, is a mobile esports organisation based in North America who have been able to reign supreme in the NA PUBG Mobile domain. This professional team saw roster change a month ago which had: ZooTay, Karnage, WiFi, Telli and NiKo. However since results were not going their way, they have decided to release WiFi and Telli from the current lineup and retain other three players, as they gear up for Pro League. This was announced through Omen Elite's social handles.

Meanwhile the two new players are ex Spacestation Gaming members, Angry and Juicy. Surprisingly SSG failed to qualify for the Pro League as they finished 9th in PMCO North America Regional Finals. Omen Elite has got a direct invite for PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split 2020: Americas, and it will be interesting to see how well the players gell with this new roster in such a short period of time.

The current roster stands as follows:

Kent "JUICY" Masang

Justus "ANGRY" Wilson

Kevin "ZOOTAY" Huang

Nicholas "NIKO" Soldatos

Karim "KARNAGE" Edward

However undoubtedly the addition of two experienced PUBG Moblile campaigners in the likes of Angry and Juicy will strengthen the overall outlook of the team which makes them a force to reckon with for other teams. Juicy took to Twitter to express his excitement about his signing with OM, and hopes of accomplishing greater heights with his new team.

