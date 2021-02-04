"Omg, Corpse Reveal, that's what he looks like!": Minecraft star Karl Jacobs reacts to Corpse Husband's "reveal"

Karl Jacobs recently shared a lighthearted moment with Corpse Husband and Sykkuno during a Jackbox Party Pack stream.

As netizens are aware, Corpse Husband's identity is deliberately hidden and fans have been itching to know more about the internet celebrity in the form of a face reveal. Playing off of this fact, Karl Jacobs joked about a "Corpse reveal" during the stream to hilarious effect.

Corpse Husband "reveal" during Jackbox stream

In a segment during the Jackbox game where each player is given a problem that they must solve and draw a solution, Corpse was dealt the problem of "I don't like amusement parks because of the sweaty people."

His hilarious solution to this problem, that he says he's been doing for years, is "Staying Inside." Drawing a small house and a stick figure representation of himself, Corpse shows his strategy to the others in the game. Upon seeing the drawing Corpse made of himself Karl Jacobs exclaimed:

"Oh my Gosh, Corpse reveal, that's what he looks like guys!"

Fans of the faceless streamer have been chomping at the bit to get a look at Corpse Husband's face but have had no luck so far. Although it has been known that he wears an eyepatch when he feels strain looking at screens, not many people outside his close friends know what he looks like.

Corpse Husband was also recently subjected to false allegations of pedophilia and grooming with a fake Tweet of the internet icon circulating around Twitter

-All the images, videos, and audios are edited to make it seem like Corpse said something wrong. All of these are fake and he didn't say any of it! — Look At Our Bio /safe (@YourePogchamp) February 2, 2021

Regardless of the controversy, Corpse Husbands popularity has been soaring over the last couple of months and seems to be growing with every stream.

