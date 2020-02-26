What to expect from One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows

preview of One Punch Man's game

From MCU blockbusters to one-off amazon originals like The Boys, the superhero genre has taken many forms over the past 10 years. With a rich history such as Power Rangers and Astro Boy, Japan also has established its own superhero genre. But, Manga has stuck closer to the traditional superhero format in recent years, giving birth to series like Zetman, Hero and most recently One Punch Man.

One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows is a 3D arena fighting game where players form a team of three characters from the One-Punch Man universe and wipe the floor with other players.

At first glance, people might write it off as another common superhero comic-based fighting game but One Punch Man isn’t your regular comic book turned series turned video game. The protagonist Saitama, a hero for fun, is an indestructible and invulnerable hero who can end a fight with just one hit. Being invulnerable to any form of attack might sound enticing at first but since he is pretty much undefeatable he always arrives late to the fight. This means the players have to survive with the two-man team until our invincible hero Saitama arrives.

Once our hero arrives, it would take him just one punch to finish any and every character in the whole of one punch man universe unless it’s Saitama himself which would result in both the Saitama’s taking damage until one of the players loses.

The game will have an original story mode that takes place in an open-world hub where one can create their own characters and interact with other characters and receive missions from the Hero Association to become the number one hero in the One Punch Man universe.

With the game just a week away from hitting the stores, one can expect a well-balanced combat mechanics attracting both newcomers who can ease into the game and enough depth for hardcore gamers themselves.