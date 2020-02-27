One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows exact release date and time: when can you download the manga-based video game

One Punch Man - A hero nobody knows

One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows, a video game based on the manga series of the same name will be released on February 28 globally. The game has been in development for over a year now and consists of a deluxe version other than the normal version.

One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows will be available on Steam. The exact price of the game has not been revealed yet. But, you can also pre-order it for $60. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

The requirements to run the game on PC are as follows:

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2550

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended Setup:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 680

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 8 GB available space

The game will be released globally on February 28 and will feature regional pricing. You’ll be able to buy the game from Discord, Steam, or Amazon. The approx size for the game is around 8 GB after installation.