One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows exact release date and time: when can you download the manga-based video game
One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows, a video game based on the manga series of the same name will be released on February 28 globally. The game has been in development for over a year now and consists of a deluxe version other than the normal version.
One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows will be available on Steam. The exact price of the game has not been revealed yet. But, you can also pre-order it for $60. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.
The requirements to run the game on PC are as follows:
Minimum Requirements:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-2550
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 570
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 8 GB available space
Recommended Setup:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-7400
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 680
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 8 GB available space
The game will be released globally on February 28 and will feature regional pricing. You’ll be able to buy the game from Discord, Steam, or Amazon. The approx size for the game is around 8 GB after installation.Published 27 Feb 2020, 18:05 IST