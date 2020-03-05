One Punchman - A Hero Nobody Knows: Review

A new arena fighter based on a popular anime can mean only one thing - another game trying to cash in on fan’s love for the series.

One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows is a 3D arena fighting game based on the manga series of the same name which was released on February 28 globally. Here is a review of the game and how it fairs out in the current market.

When you first launch the game, it puts you on character creator. Here is where one can make their hero. The options at the start are quite limited but the editor is pretty good. In addition to editing the hero’s face, hairstyle, and outfits you can also add up to eight accessories and fully customize them. You can change their individual colors, their sizes, position, rotation and make some really crazy characters.

The game then puts us on this hub and you run around from the place to place to complete the missions. There’s a lot of running around but no fast travel is involved.

As you complete missions you get experience points for a few things. This game is more of an RPG game. When you level up you get points and you can spend those on different stats as you choose.

You also get experience points for your battle type. At first, you’ll only have a single battle type but you will unlock more battle types as you play which in turn allows you to wield weapons, backpacks and more.

When you first equip one of these new battle types, you will have one single special move. As you level up, you unlock additional special move slots as well as new combos. You can also gain contribution points that unlock more missions and certain missions also raise your hero rank. So, you can go from a C rank hero to an S rank hero.

It takes a solid two hours of gameplay to unlock online modes and online lobby. This feels like the game is primarily a single-player experience with a multiplayer tacked on to it.

The game makes for a good progression system in the long run. The character creation and customization are the ones to look out for in this traditional superhero-based video game.

Although the game has a lot of positives, the game feels incomplete at this point. One Punch Man - A Hero Nobody Knows’ gameplay becomes repetitive and mundane after the first few missions. However, like most of the major titles nowadays, we can expect new content and more DLC’s in the future from the developers of the game.