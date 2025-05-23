Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny (2025) is the remake of the 2002 title that was released for PlayStation 2. While the original game was a Sony-exclusive, its 2025 remake is available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as the Nintendo Switch. The game features more than 50 trophies. If you have started playing Onimusha 2 and are wondering what achievements there are to collect, you are at the right place.
In this article, we have listed all the achievements available in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny, alongside short descriptions on how to get each of them in the game.
All trophies and achievements featured in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Platinum trophy in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:
- The True Onimusha - Collected all Honors.
Gold trophies in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:
- No Help Needed - Completed the game on Normal or Higher without enhancing weapons or using Jewels.
- Pro-nimusha - Completed the game and got an S rank.
Silver trophies in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:
- Glad That’s Over - Completed all the Phantom Realms.
- Sorry, Coming Through! - Completed the game in less than 5 hours.
- Super Slider - Completed the Puzzle Phantom Realm.
- Stylish Samurai - Completed The Man in Black.
- Gathering Forces - Completed Team Oni.
Bronze trophies in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:
- Light Souls - Absorbed demon souls for the first time.
- Lightning Strikes - Obtained the Buraitou.
- Piercing Cold - Obtained the Hyoujin-Yari.
- Slashing Gale - Obtained the Senpumaru.
- Tremor Hammer - Obtained the Dokoutsui.
- Running Flames - Obtained the Rekka-Ken.
- Brains Over Brawns - Defeated Ginghamphatts.
- Now Is Not The Time - Crossed swords with Gogandantess.
- Flexing in the Forest - Defeated Ginghamphatts again.
- Avenge Your Mother - Defeated Jujudormah.
- Still Untouchable - Fought Gogandantess a second time.
- The Greatest Swordsman of All Demons - Defeated Gogandantess.
- Keeper of the Gold Scale - Defeated the Soul Queen.
- Third Time’s the Charm - Defeated Ginghamphatts, but for real this time.
- Nobunaga’s Perdition - Defeated Nobunaga Oda, the Demon King.
- Jubei’s Fate - Defeated the Golden Evil Statue.
- Good Memory! - Put the three Nobunaga statues in their correct positions.
- Blowing the Lid Off - Entered the Infernal Cauldron.
- No Turning Back - Entered the demon base.
- Nice Place You Got Here - Completed your first Phantom Realm.
- Ultimate Demon - Completed the game in Ultimate Mode.
- Tokichiro’s Mistake - Obtained the Great Powder Tube.
- Sharpshooter - Obtained all long-range weapons.
- Walking Library - Collected all files.
- Map Maniac - Collected all maps.
- Two Balls Short of a Dragon - Obtained all five Oni orbs.
- Legendary Warrior - Unlocked Jubei’s alternate outfit “Fashionable Goods 2”.
- Fashion Model - Unlocked Oyu’s alternate outfit “70’s Set 2”.
- Pour Your Soul Out - Enhanced equipment at a Magic Mirror for the first time.
- Check Out My Collection - Enhanced all enhanceable weapons to maximum.
- Armor Aficionado - Enhanced all enhanceable armor to maximum.
- Top Condition - Used Powder Jewels to increase your health to maximum.
- Massive Mana Pool - Used Magic Jewels to increase your Magic Power to maximum.
- Gone in a Flash - Used a Critical to kill a demon.
- Pushing Back - Won a power struggle with a demon.
- Heir to the Oni - Transformed into an Onimusha.
- The Final Battle - Transformed into a true Onimusha.
- Human Abacus - Solved all number puzzle boxes.
- King of Diamonds - Solved all tablet puzzle boxes.
- Treasure Trove - Opened all of the puzzle boxes.
- Dig Dog - Obtained a Gold Chain.
- Who Needs Rods? - Caught a river fish.
- Don’t Even Need a Bigger Boat - Absorbed souls from a shark.
- A Token of Friendship - Gave an item to one of your allies.
- Beware of Mushrooms - Gave unique mushrooms to one of your allies.
- Forgive and Forget - Gave a Wonder Flower to one of your allies.
- Trusty Teach - Got an A rank during Oyu’s fencing lessons.
- Serious Synergy - Got a combo when giving items to an ally.
Also read: Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered Review – A Classic Reforged with Mixed Results
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.