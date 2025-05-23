Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny (2025) is the remake of the 2002 title that was released for PlayStation 2. While the original game was a Sony-exclusive, its 2025 remake is available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as the Nintendo Switch. The game features more than 50 trophies. If you have started playing Onimusha 2 and are wondering what achievements there are to collect, you are at the right place.

In this article, we have listed all the achievements available in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny, alongside short descriptions on how to get each of them in the game.

All trophies and achievements featured in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny

In total, there are 56 trophies in Onimusha 2 (Image via Capcom)

Platinum trophy in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:

The True Onimusha - Collected all Honors.

Gold trophies in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:

No Help Needed - Completed the game on Normal or Higher without enhancing weapons or using Jewels.

Pro-nimusha - Completed the game and got an S rank.

Silver trophies in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:

Glad That’s Over - Completed all the Phantom Realms.

Sorry, Coming Through! - Completed the game in less than 5 hours.

Super Slider - Completed the Puzzle Phantom Realm.

Stylish Samurai - Completed The Man in Black.

Gathering Forces - Completed Team Oni.

Bronze trophies in Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny:

Light Souls - Absorbed demon souls for the first time.

Lightning Strikes - Obtained the Buraitou.

Piercing Cold - Obtained the Hyoujin-Yari.

Slashing Gale - Obtained the Senpumaru.

Tremor Hammer - Obtained the Dokoutsui.

Running Flames - Obtained the Rekka-Ken.

Brains Over Brawns - Defeated Ginghamphatts.

Now Is Not The Time - Crossed swords with Gogandantess.

Flexing in the Forest - Defeated Ginghamphatts again.

Avenge Your Mother - Defeated Jujudormah.

Still Untouchable - Fought Gogandantess a second time.

The Greatest Swordsman of All Demons - Defeated Gogandantess.

Keeper of the Gold Scale - Defeated the Soul Queen.

Third Time's the Charm - Defeated Ginghamphatts, but for real this time.

Nobunaga's Perdition - Defeated Nobunaga Oda, the Demon King.

Jubei's Fate - Defeated the Golden Evil Statue.

Good Memory! - Put the three Nobunaga statues in their correct positions.

Blowing the Lid Off - Entered the Infernal Cauldron.

No Turning Back - Entered the demon base.

Nice Place You Got Here - Completed your first Phantom Realm.

Ultimate Demon - Completed the game in Ultimate Mode.

Tokichiro's Mistake - Obtained the Great Powder Tube.

Sharpshooter - Obtained all long-range weapons.

Walking Library - Collected all files.

Map Maniac - Collected all maps.

Two Balls Short of a Dragon - Obtained all five Oni orbs.

Legendary Warrior - Unlocked Jubei's alternate outfit "Fashionable Goods 2".

Fashion Model - Unlocked Oyu's alternate outfit "70's Set 2".

Pour Your Soul Out - Enhanced equipment at a Magic Mirror for the first time.

Check Out My Collection - Enhanced all enhanceable weapons to maximum.

Armor Aficionado - Enhanced all enhanceable armor to maximum.

Top Condition - Used Powder Jewels to increase your health to maximum.

Massive Mana Pool - Used Magic Jewels to increase your Magic Power to maximum.

Gone in a Flash - Used a Critical to kill a demon.

Pushing Back - Won a power struggle with a demon.

Heir to the Oni - Transformed into an Onimusha.

The Final Battle - Transformed into a true Onimusha.

Human Abacus - Solved all number puzzle boxes.

King of Diamonds - Solved all tablet puzzle boxes.

Treasure Trove - Opened all of the puzzle boxes.

Dig Dog - Obtained a Gold Chain.

Who Needs Rods? - Caught a river fish.

Don't Even Need a Bigger Boat - Absorbed souls from a shark.

A Token of Friendship - Gave an item to one of your allies.

Beware of Mushrooms - Gave unique mushrooms to one of your allies.

Forgive and Forget - Gave a Wonder Flower to one of your allies.

Trusty Teach - Got an A rank during Oyu's fencing lessons.

- Got an A rank during Oyu’s fencing lessons. Serious Synergy - Got a combo when giving items to an ally.

