Onimusha: Way of the Sword trailer breakdown

Capcom’s legendary sword-fighting series is making a grand return with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and its latest trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into what awaits. This entry dives into a dark, twisted version of early Edo-period Kyoto, where an ominous force known as Malice has begun to corrupt the land.

The new footage introduces the game’s fierce protagonist, the enemies he will face, and the brutal combat that defines the Onimusha experience.

Takeaways from Onimusha: Way of the Sword trailer

Miyamoto Musashi takes center stage

Meet the protagonist (Image via Capcom)

Miyamoto Musashi, who has been voiced by Kenichiro Thomson, takes center stage in the game as the protagonist is the legendary swordsman himself. Even though the Onimusha series has always been about using historical figures as its protagonists, be it Samanosuke Akechi or Jubei Yagyu, Capcom is now turning their attention to a warrior whose very name goes beyond Japan itself.

To lend an impressive realism to the character of Musashi, Capcom has selected Toshiro Mifune — the late, great samurai film legend — as the face model for this iteration of the swordsman. The result is a hero who represents raw, hard-won toughness, moving from encounter to encounter, his face set with the indomitable will of a true warrior.

Blood-soaked combat in a twisted Kyoto

A still from Onimusha: Way of the Sword trailer (Image via Capcom)

The trailer doesn’t just introduce Musashi; it also throws him straight into battle. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is bringing back the brutal, precision-based swordplay the series is known for, with a few new tricks up its sleeve.

One of the most striking additions is how the environment plays into combat. Players can use objects like tatami mats and kimonos strategically, turning even the smallest detail into a potential advantage. The game also features dramatic finishing moves, performed with a variety of unique swords, ensuring that every battle ends in a cinematic, blood-drenched style.

And then, of course, there are the enemies. Byakue, a towering brute wielding a massive axe, is a force of destruction, seen clashing with Musashi in the trailer. The way it emerges from an eerie, suspended mass in the air hints at a dark, otherworldly origin, tying into the Genma, the monstrous fiends that have overrun Kyoto.

The rise of the Genma

The Genma from Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Image via Capcom)

The Genma are back, and Kyoto has become their new hunting ground. Emerging from the depths of hell itself, these creatures are spreading fear and destruction, feeding off the Malice that corrupts the city. The trailer introduces two of these terrifying adversaries:

Hitotsume Gasa: A group-based threat wielding swords, bows, and shields, attacking with relentless aggression.

Byakue: A massive, almost unstoppable force, proving to be one of Musashi’s toughest challenges yet. The trailer teases its eerie origins, leaving a lingering mystery about what else lies beyond the darkness.

A new era for Onimusha

With Onimusha: Way of the Sword set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in 2026, the trailer has already set the stage for a brutal, cinematic, and atmospheric return to the series.

Capcom is bringing the legendary Musashi to life in a way never seen before, and with the Genma menace, fast-paced sword combat, and the eerie backdrop of a Kyoto twisted by Malice, the wait for more details is going to feel long.

