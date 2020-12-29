OP Vincenzo vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most prominent mobile battle royale titles. The massive audience of the game has led to the rise of numerous content creators.

OP Vincenzo and RUOK FF are among some of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers with 4.92 million and 5.04 million subscribers, respectively. This article compares the stats of the two players in the game.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has participated in 19451 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3409 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.52%. He has more than 70,000 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The YouTuber has played 1706 duo matches and has clinched 298 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 17.46%. He is just seven frags short of the 5000 kill mark and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The player has precisely 100 Booyahs in 1129 solo games, retaining a win percentage of 8.85%. He has eliminated 2814 foes in the matches at a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 91 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has outplayed his foes in 10 of them, equating to a win ratio of 10.98%. With 324 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of four.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has engaged in 6609 squad games and has bettered his foes on 2804 occasions, having a win rate of 42.42%. With 31963 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 8.40.

The player has 1068 first-place finishes in 2594 duo games, ensuring a win ratio of 41.17%. He has notched 12842 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 8.42.

The YouTuber has competed in 1647 solo games and has triumphed in 502 games, having a win percentage of 30.47%. He is just ten kills short of the 6500 mark at a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season 19, RUOK FF has played two squad games and has a single victory with a win rate of 50%. He has eight frags at a K/D ratio of eight.

Apart from this, the content creator has made 23 appearances and has bettered his foes on eight occasions. He has secured 182 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.13.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Vincenzo and RUOK FF have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, RUOK FF has an edge, i.e., a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the stats of the ongoing ranked season as Vincenzo hasn’t played any solo and duo matches. At the same time, RUOK has played only a few squad games.

