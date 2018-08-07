Open AI DOTA 2 Bot Comfortably Defeats the Veteran Players

Rounak Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 71 // 07 Aug 2018, 10:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What a time to be alive! Have you ever thought a bot can defeat professional DOTA2 players? In a 1v1 Mid scenario or let's make it more complicated, in a 5 v 5 game?

Well last year at TI7 Open AI launched their first DOTA2 bot. Open AI is a non-profit AI research company. They created a bot which beats the world's top professional DOTA2 players at 1v1 matches under standard 1v1 mid rules such as no bottle, no runes. The developers of Open AI claimed that the bot learned the game from scratch by itself by playing against other bots.

Players like Arteezy, Suma1l, Dendi played against Open AI and the results were hilarious. Skynet beats Humans. While Arteezy lost 10 games in a row, Suma1l lost 6. It was a disaster. Success in DOTA is not just all about how fast you are on the keys, It requires you to develop intuition about your enemies and plan accordingly. The bot has learned to predict enemy moves and move accordingly to deal with the different situation, even deceive the enemy by faking moves.

This year they came up with a team of 5 Open Ai bots! Yes, It's crazy. After they destroyed professional players in 1v1 games, this year the bots are ready to take out an entire human team in 5v5 games.

A month ago open AI showed off their latest Open AI bots that have developed to the point of playing and winning 5v5 games against humans. These bots learned everything on their own at a learning rate of 180 years per day. Before they go on to play against the top professional teams, Open AI played against a team of 4 Former professional player and one Dota2 commentator in a Best-of-3 series.

The game had a smaller hero pool to pick from and invincible courier like turbo mode because the bots have not learned to use the courier yet. But that did not really change the game much as Open AI started with winning the first game and the second game as well. The Team Human players were Ben "Merlini" Wu, Loannis "Fogged" Lucas, William "Blitz" Lee, along with current professional player David "MoonMeander" Tan, and DOTA2 commentator Austin "Capitalist" Walsh.

Tweet while Veterans were being hammered

Open AI did not just win the games but they humiliated the Human team by now allowing them to even destroy one defensive tower. The humans improvised and took one tower in the next game but still got destroyed the Open AI. Finally, in the game 3 that was just played out of pride, humans managed to win the game.

Now the next goal for Open AI is to take on against world's top professional DOTA2 players at Valve's annual event The International 8 later this month.