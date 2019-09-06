Opinion: Code Vein is a promising anime like Souls-Borne experience

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 4 // 06 Sep 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Code Vein

I played through the one-hour long free demo of the Namco Bandai's upcoming anime version of Dark Souls - Code Vein on my PS4 and walked away really impressed. Code Vein is almost identical to the critically acclaimed action RPGs which FromSoftware makes, but has a different flavor to it and offers quite a lot of stuff to make it stand on its own.

Story

My character 'Kat' is more Kawaii than yours.

For Starters, Code Vein is trying to tell a straight forward narrative, unlike the Souls games which is actually surprising. Also, the demo I played which takes place at the very beginning of the game offered quite a lot of cutscenes and I would be lying if I said I wasn't invested in its world and the plot it was trying to portray.

Overall, Code Vein seems to be telling a pretty decent story in a post-apocalyptic world, where a secret society called Vein has risen and is run by 'Remenants' - an immortal group of people showing attributes of a Vampire. The player's character is one of them.

In other words, Code Vein's story is worth being excited for even though it's rooting for a more melodramatic JRPG storyline.

Combat

Combat in Code Vein feels immensely satisfying.

Just like you would expect in any game of the Souls-Borne genre, Code Vein's combat is fast and fluid. After last year's initial reveal, I was a bit concerned regarding the game's combat which looked pretty clunky back then, but Namco Bandai has been hard at work and I'm pleased to say the combat in Code Vein has become super polished and satisfying leading up to the game's release.

With five different types of weapon types, ranging from first handed swords to Bayoneta rifles, Code Vein seems to provide a different combat experience to everyone depending on their choice of weapon.

Character Creation

Character creation in Code Vein gives you more options than you deserve.

Advertisement

Code Vein's character creation is any anime fan's biggest dream come true. The game provides an insane amount of attributes to tweak and toy around with. It took me about 20-30 minutes to create the prettiest waifu character of mine.

The character creation in Code Vein provides a staggering amount of options to players, whether it comes to choosing the colors of different layers of your character's hair, or to make the most perfect anime eyes ever. Namco Bandai has given immense importance to the character creation in Code Vein which is itself worthy enough for players to dive into this beautiful post-apocalyptic action RPG.

Code Vein is out September 27 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

For more such features and Video Game News, stick to Sportkskeeda.