Opinion: Will Change in Server affect TeamIND & Indian Tiger's Chances of Qualifying to PMCO 2019 Finals?

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

PMCO 2019 in on the way to its final and we might just call TeamIND and Indian Tiger's unfortunate. After the Visa cancellation drama, it was decided that both teams will play from India. However, the games will be played on EU server and that might be a very bad thing for the teams as we all know ping plays a huge role in most online games.

Here the big question is, will change in server affect the gameplay of these teams? Let's look at the servers and how they work to figure that out.

Ping represents the distance between you and the server, however, high ping can be an issue sometimes. But not always.

In DOTA2 there is South East Asia server and then there is Europe. Now if you play from south-east Asia region, your ping on the SEA server will be around 60 and in EU it will be around 150. This means that the SEA server will be a lot smoother and it is until the ping starts going higher.

In SEA server, the average ping is around 60 but if it goes up to 90-110 you will be lagged to death. At the same time, in the EU server, The average is around 140 (while playing from SEA region), but even if the ping goes up to 170-180, you will not lag that much. This is because of the server maintenance. EU is a very popular and highly maintained server. SEA is also highly maintained but not as good. Another example, when ranked matchmaking was available in India server, players had the same problem. You will lag even if you have 70 pings. Reason? Not so well maintained server. This was one of the reasons behind Valve banning ranked matches in India server, as they believed that the server was neither maintained enough nor populated enough to be a ranked-matchmaking server.

While that is an example where you can see high ping is not always responsible, there are a lot of examples out there that says exactly otherwise.

In the end, it depends on the game and the servers. Playing from a distance might not be a huge problem but it still can be haunting enough. Latency decides a lot of things when it comes to shooting games, then again after playing PUBG in all servers, I think most of the servers are highly maintained (Except South America). In this case, all we can do is wait, watch, and hope for the best.

Personal opinion, I would love to watch TeamIND and Indian Tiger wrecking havoc tomorrow.