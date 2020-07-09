XO Cup PUBG Mobile Finals: Day 2 standings and top fraggers

Fans can watch the live stream of XO Cup PUBG Mobile Finals on Esports Xo's official YouTube channel.

Orange Rock, Nova Godlike and Megastars are currently at the top of the table.

XO Cup Finalists

The XO Cup, powered by Esports Xo and managed by TGW Gaming, with Sportskeeda Esports as its media partner, has entered its ultimate stage. Only one day is left for the finals of XO Cup to conclude.

Top 20 Elite teams from the country are participating in the tournament to win the maximum share of the prize pool of 50K INR. The one-month long tournament is down to its last day and the winners will be announced as soon as Day 3 ends.

In this article, we cover the overall standings and top fraggers post Day 2 of the finals.

Xo Cup PUBG Mobile Finals Post Day 2 overall standings and top fraggers

The top 10 fraggers post day 2 (day1+ day2 ) are as follows:-

OR Gill - 17 Kills TSMent Neyoo - 13 kills RG Zeo- 13 kills OR Mavi- 12 kills OR Viru- 12 kills OR Anto - 12 kills NovaGL Rayed- 12 kills TSMent Zgod- 11 Kills Mega Vexe - 11 kills OR Scout - 10 Kills

XO Cup Finals overall standings post Day 2

#1 Orange Rock - 131 points (63 kills)

#2 Nova Godlike - 86 points (40 kills)

#3 MegaStars - 83 points (24 kills)

#4 TSM Entity - 80 points (41 kills)

#5 Reckoning Esports - 75 points (36 kills)

#6 Livecraft Esports - 66 points (14 kills)

#7 SynerGE - 63 points (24 kills)

#8 Dark Tangent - 62 points (24 kills)

#9 Abstract Esports - 58 points (26 kills)

#10 Hydra Official - 52 points (15 kills)

#11 Team IND - 48 points (21 kills)

#12 Fnatic - 46 points (18 kills)

#13 Kill2Survive - 38 points (22 kills)

#14 Retribution X - 38 points (11 kills)

#15 VSG Crawlers - 31 points (13 kills)

#16 8 Bit - 30 points (16 kills)

#17 Cascade - 16 points (8 kills)

#18 Future Station(VXT) - 15 points (9 kills)

#19 Element Esports - 15 points (8 kills)

#20 Umumba Esports - 4 points (3 kills)

The Xo Cup PUBG Mobile Finals Day 3 will go live on 9th July at 7 PM IST. Fans can watch the live stream of the tournament on Esports Xo's official YouTube channel. They can also watch it on the official Sportskeeda Esports page.

XO Cup Finals Day 3