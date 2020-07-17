Orange Rock clinches PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 title

One of India's biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments, ESL India Premiership 2020, has finally come to an end after a long run. With underdog and professional teams battling for the title, Orange Rock Esports emerged as winners of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020.

The tournament featured a massive prize pool of ₹18,60,000, out of which the champions won ₹6,00,000. Fnatic and VSG Crawlers finished second and third, thus getting their hands on ₹3,00,000 and ₹1,50,000, respectively.

On the final day of the Grand Finals stage, there was a tough and intense fight for the #1 rank. It was laborious to figure out which team would secure the number one position on the leaderboard.

As far as the final standings are concerned, OR sat comfortably atop the table with 157 points and 66 kills. Fnatic notched 151 points (68 kills) and VSG Crawlers 124 points (51).

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 final overall standings

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 top eight

Here are the final standings of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals:

#1 Orange Rock - 157 points

#2 Fnatic - 151 points

#3 VSG Crawlers - 124 points

#4 Megastars - 117 points

#5 SWAT Official - 107 points

#6 U Mumba Esports - 104 points

#7 Rising Falcon- 82 points

#8 Havoc Esports - 79 points

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 bottom half

#9 Initiative Esports - 77 points

#10 Synerge - 74 points

#11 No Rules Xtreme - 70 points

#12 Off Guard - 66 points

#13 Optimum Esports - 64 points

#14 Forceone Esports - 53 points

#15 Team Xhibit - 47 points

#16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 37 points

On the final day, Fnatic's unconquerable strategies and fabulous team co-ordination carried them to second, after starting the day at fourth. Similarly, VSG also made a comeback to finish within the podium places.

The whole ESL India Premiership tournament includes major competitive games like PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS: GO. It was broadcast on Hotstar's official website and mobile application.