Origin Access Premier - All you need to know about EA's newly introduced feature

Sanjay Pradeep
20 // 07 Sep 2018, 01:10 IST

Electronic Arts (EA) are notorious for their use of microtransactions in gaming and various so-called "anti-consumer" practices. EA is heavily criticized by fans of their franchise for not making any innovations and rehashing the same game year after year.

For example, beta testers of FIFA 19 have been complaining that it is very similar to FIFA 18 and there are little to no innovations in gameplay. However, in the recently concluded E3 conference EA introduced a new feature for PC gamers - Origin access premier.

Here's the deal

Origin access premier is basically a subscription plan. As long as you are subscribed, you can enjoy almost all the Origin games without paying anything extra. You will get the best version of every single Origin game.

For example, for FIFA, EA releases a standard edition and a more expensive ultimate edition which has many added features. You will be getting the ultimate edition if you subscribe to the Origin access premier. For the new EA games, you will be getting access for five days before the official launch.

Can I play only EA games?

No. EA vault contains some of the best games released in the past few years including The Witcher 3, Inside, Batman etc.

What's the catch?

Once the subscription is over you won't be able to play the game. And you do not own the game - but you can play them.

Pricing

In India, subscription for one month costs Rs 1000 (15$) and a 12-month subscription costs Rs. 6500 (100$)

Is it worth it?

Depends. If you are an avid gamer, you will enjoy this feature. FIFA release is right around the corner. You'll be able to play it 8 days before its launch if you subscribe. Other games like Battlefield V, Madden 19 and Anthem are also going to be released soon. So it may be worth a try. If you are not into EA releases, then this would prove to be a waste of money.