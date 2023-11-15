Outer Wilds Nintendo Switch release date revealed

Outer Wilds Nintendo Switch port has been some time coming. Mobius Digital, the title's developers, has finally disclosed when the handheld console's players can expect the space-faring game, and the release date is only a few weeks away.

With holiday festivities setting in next month, it will be the perfect game to enjoy with a cup of goodwill and cheer. So, when is the indie masterpiece arriving on Nintendo Switch?

Outer Wilds Nintendo Switch port arrives in December 2023

Outer Wilds Nintendo Switch release date is Thursday, December 7, 2023. Players can get the base title and the DLC separately. They can also purchase the Archaeologist Edition, which includes the game and the Echoes of the Eye expansion. Pre-orders are already available on the official Nintendo website. Prices are as follows:

Digital Base Game - $24.99 [currently available at a discounted price of $19.99]

Digital Echoes of the Eye DLC - $14.99 [currently available at a discounted price of $11.99]

Digital Archaeologist Edition - $37.99 [currently available at a discounted price of $29.99]

The sale will last until December 28, 2023, at 1.29 pm GMT+5.30.

The announcement was made at the recently concluded Nintendo Indie World showcase on November 14. Other titles featured at the event are as follows:

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Core Keeper

On Your Tail

Backpack Hero

Blade Chimera

A Highland Song

Howl

Moonstone Island

Death Trick: Double Blind

The Star Named Eos

Planet of Lana

Enjoy the Diner

The Gecko Gods

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Urban Myth Dissolution Center

Heavenly Bodies

Outer Wilds was initially released on Windows and Xbox One in May 2019, followed by the PlayStation 4 in October 2019, and finally on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in September 2022.

The Nintendo Switch port was reported to be released in mid-2021, and then the developers indefinitely delayed it. The release date is finally set in stone, and players will get to dive into the title within the first week of December 2023.

Outer Wilds revolves around putting players in a tin-box spaceship and letting them explore a solar system comprising several planets. Soon, they'll discover that the gameplay is stuck in a 22-minute time loop at the end of which the Sun goes supernova.

The game remains one of the best in recent times, with particular praise being levied on its design, the close-knit feel of the environment, the freedom afforded to the player agency, and how everything comes together.

I had the good fortune to engage Alex Beachum and Loan Verneau in a dialog regarding the game's development, the inspiration that drove them, and plenty more. Those wondering whether they should pick the title up can check out the Outer Wilds interview to make up their mind.