All legendary weapons in Outriders: Full list of all 46 legendary weapons and their abilities

Outriders features a total of 46 legendary weapons in the game, with each of them offering two unique weapon mods that cannot be obtained anywhere else in the game.
On top of these exclusive weapon mods, legendary weapons also feature highly enhanced firepower. This allows players to take out entire hordes of enemies without much trouble.
However, before equipping a legendary in Outriders, players are advised to check what benefits the respective weapon mods provide.
List of all Legendary weapons in Outriders
All Legendary Assault Rifles in Outriders
Absolute Zero
- Ultimate Freezing Bullets: Shots inflict Freeze status on enemies.
- Improved Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable status on enemies.
Heir To The Desert
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.
- Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm, dealing damage over time.
Inferno Seed
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
- Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing damage and inflicting Burn status on enemies within an area of effect.
The Juggler
- Minefield: Killing shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage in an area of effect.
- Scrap Grenade: The first shot after reload becomes an Anomaly projectile, dealing damage in an area of effect.
Master Tool
- Dome of Protection: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome for a few seconds.
- Perpetuum Mobile: Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine.
Thunderbird
- Striga: 30% of Critical Damage is returned to you as Health.
- Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage.
Time Ripper
- Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your Critical Damage by 50% for 5 seconds.
- Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies.
Voodoo Matchmaker
- Ultimate Damage Link: Shots link up to two enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.
- Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies.
All Legendary Double Guns in Outriders
Amber Vault
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
- Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage for this weapon for a specific period of time. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to five kills.
Imploder
- Deadly Disturbance: Critical shots activate an unstable Anomaly effect on the enemy, causing them to explode, dealing damage to other enemies caught within the area of effect.
- Ruler of Leeches: Killing shots increase Weapon Leech for a specific duration of time.
Lucky Jinx
- Perpetuum Mobile: Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine.
- Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic status on enemies.
Shelrog's Excrescence
- Hot Blood: Shots pass through enemies whose Health is below 50%, ricocheting to multiple enemies within the area of effect and inflicting Burn status.
- Ultimate Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn status on enemies.
All Legendary Light Machine Guns in Outriders
Damascus Offering
- Anomaly Enhancement: Receive a passive Firepower boost based on the player's Anomaly Power.
- Claymore Torrent: Shots damage multiple enemies within the area-of-effect with Anomaly blades, dealing damage to all of them.
Grim Marrow
- Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict slow status on enemies.
- Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to all enemies caught inside the vicinity.
The Reaper
- Death Chains: Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing damage over time.
- Ultimate Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness status on enemies.
Roaring Umbra
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.
- Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock around the players, dealing damage to all enemies caught inside the area of effect.
All Legendary Rifles in Outriders
Blightbearer
- Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic status on enemies within the area of effect.
- Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease the target’s Resistance for a short duration.
Molten Eidola
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
- Ravenous Locust: Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over time and inflicting Weakness status to enemies caught within the target's vicinity.
Rarog's Gaze
- Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn status on enemies.
- Weakness Trap: Shots cause explosions, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness status on enemies within the target's area of effect.
Twisted Mercy
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo.
- Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies.
All Legendary Pistols and Handguns in Outriders
Bolt & Thunder
- Damage Link: Shots link up multiple enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.
- Strings of Gauss: Shots link up multiple enemies within the target's area of effect to deal electric damage to each of them.
Disintegrator
- Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerates the player's health points.
- Strings of Gauss: Shots link up multiple enemies within the target's area of effect to deal electric damage to each of them.
Lucky
- Pinball: Every critical shot ricochets to multiple enemies inside the area of effect, dealing the weapon’s double base damage.
- Improved Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic status on enemies.
Torment & Agony
- Clip Combustion: Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing damage to enemies caught inside the vicinity.
- Judgement Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal a massive percentage of the player's weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when the player changes their weapon.
All Legendary Shotgun in Outriders
Aerie Master
- Critical Point: Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot in Outriders.
- Weightlessness: Shots inflict Time Rift status on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for a short duration.
The Anemoi
- Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage inside a fixed radius.
- Moaning Winds: Reloading creates a strong blast around the player, dealing damage to enemies caught inside the blast.
Anomaly Effigy
- Concentration Blast: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the maximum number of enemies present within a specific radius around the original target.
- Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness status on enemies in Outriders.
Body Snatcher
- Body Snatcher: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died and works within a specific target radius.
- Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerates the player's health points in outriders.
The Bulwark
- Clip of Amalthea: Presents a chance that critical shots do not consume ammo.
- Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in a specific radius.
Darkness Charmer
- Grand Openings: Landing a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, dealing damage in a specific radius.
- Perpetuum Mobile: Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine.
Deathshield
- Fortress: Receive a damage bonus based on the player's Armor in Outriders.
- Striga: A percentage of Critical Damage is returned to the player as Healthpoints.
Enoch's Blessing
- Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase the player's Critical Damage by a specific percentage for a specific duration.
- Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores the player's healthpoints.
Funeral Pyre
- Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease the target’s Resistance for a short duration in Outriders.
- Shadow Comet: Shots call down a comet, dealing damage to all enemies within the vicinity.
Golem's Limb
- Golem Rising: Killing shots grants a protective Golem effect for a short duration.
- Vampire: Killing shots grant players with Leech boost for a specific duration in Outriders.
The Guillotine
- Minefield: Killing shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage in a specific radius.
- Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable status on enemies and deals damage to all enemies caught inside the vicinity.
The High Roller
- Clip Roller: When the player's magazine has less than 30% ammo left, they can roll to quickly reload all their equipped weapons.
- Embalmer’s Rage: For a short duration after a killing shot, all following shots will be critical shots.
Paxian Blessing
- Life Stock: Reloading restores a certain amount of healthpoints for each enemy killed since the player's last reload without changing their weapon.
- Vampire: Killing shots grants players with Leech boost for a specific duration in Outriders.
All Legendary Sniper Rifles in Outriders
The Headhunter
- Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic status on enemies within a specific radius.
- Vampire: Killing shots grants players with Leech boost for a specific duration in Outriders.
Icarus
- Brain-Eater: Critical shots do not consume ammo in Outriders.
- Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in a specific radius.
The Iceberg
- Icebreaker: Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing massive damage.
- Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze status on enemies within the area of effect.
The Landlubber
- Fireworks: Shots create an explosion that deals damage to all enemies within a specific radius.
- Legendary Minefield: Critical shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage inside a specific radius.
Mindmugger
- Anomaly Mutation: Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition “multiplicates” and mutates it into a different one.
- Damage Link: Shots link up multiple enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.
Spirit Hunter
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies in Outriders.
- Ultimate Bone Shrapnel: Critical shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turns them into shrapnel that deals damage and inflicts Bleed status on enemies within a specific radius.
All Legendary Submachine Guns in Outriders
The Daimyo
- Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow status on enemies in Outriders.
- Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing massive damage.
Fatal Symbiont
- Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies in Outriders.
- Dark Sacrifice: During combat, the player's weapon drains a percentage of their Maximum Health in exchange for an additional Weapon Damage bonus.
The Migraine
- Bomb’s Ahead: Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing burst damage.
- Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.
The Wicker
- Ricochet: Shots ricochet to another enemy within a specific radius of the initial target.
- Ultimate Ashen Bullets: Shots inflict Ash status on enemies in Outriders.
These are all the 46 legendary weapons available for players in Outriders, as well as their abilities. The abilities featured in legendary weapons in Outriders can overturn a game's outcome within moments when used optimally.