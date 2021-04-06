All legendary weapons in Outriders: Full list of all 46 legendary weapons and their abilities

Outriders features a total of 46 legendary weapons in the game, with each of them offering two unique weapon mods that cannot be obtained anywhere else in the game.

I’ve been playing @Outriders ALL weekend 😅 It’s a lot of fun. Finishing up for the night at Lvl 24, world tier 12, and one legendary! pic.twitter.com/paNj1wsvFQ — James Shields (@shieldsjames) April 5, 2021

On top of these exclusive weapon mods, legendary weapons also feature highly enhanced firepower. This allows players to take out entire hordes of enemies without much trouble.

However, before equipping a legendary in Outriders, players are advised to check what benefits the respective weapon mods provide.

List of all Legendary weapons in Outriders

All Legendary Assault Rifles in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

Absolute Zero

Advertisement

Ultimate Freezing Bullets : Shots inflict Freeze status on enemies.

: Shots inflict Freeze status on enemies. Improved Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable status on enemies.

Heir To The Desert

Bleeding Bullets : Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.

: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies. Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm, dealing damage over time.

Inferno Seed

Brain-Eater : Critical shots do not consume ammo.

: Critical shots do not consume ammo. Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing damage and inflicting Burn status on enemies within an area of effect.

The Juggler

Minefield : Killing shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage in an area of effect.

: Killing shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage in an area of effect. Scrap Grenade: The first shot after reload becomes an Anomaly projectile, dealing damage in an area of effect.

Master Tool

Dome of Protection : Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome for a few seconds.

: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome for a few seconds. Perpetuum Mobile: Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine.

Thunderbird

Striga : 30% of Critical Damage is returned to you as Health.

: 30% of Critical Damage is returned to you as Health. Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage.

Time Ripper

Gravedigger’s Frenzy : Critical shots increase your Critical Damage by 50% for 5 seconds.

: Critical shots increase your Critical Damage by 50% for 5 seconds. Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies.

Voodoo Matchmaker

Ultimate Damage Link : Shots link up to two enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.

: Shots link up to two enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt. Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies.

All Legendary Double Guns in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

Advertisement

Amber Vault

Brain-Eater : Critical shots do not consume ammo.

: Critical shots do not consume ammo. Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage for this weapon for a specific period of time. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to five kills.

Imploder

Deadly Disturbance : Critical shots activate an unstable Anomaly effect on the enemy, causing them to explode, dealing damage to other enemies caught within the area of effect.

: Critical shots activate an unstable Anomaly effect on the enemy, causing them to explode, dealing damage to other enemies caught within the area of effect. Ruler of Leeches: Killing shots increase Weapon Leech for a specific duration of time.

Lucky Jinx

Perpetuum Mobile : Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine.

: Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine. Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic status on enemies.

Shelrog's Excrescence

Hot Blood : Shots pass through enemies whose Health is below 50%, ricocheting to multiple enemies within the area of effect and inflicting Burn status.

: Shots pass through enemies whose Health is below 50%, ricocheting to multiple enemies within the area of effect and inflicting Burn status. Ultimate Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn status on enemies.

All Legendary Light Machine Guns in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

Damascus Offering

Anomaly Enhancement : Receive a passive Firepower boost based on the player's Anomaly Power.

: Receive a passive Firepower boost based on the player's Anomaly Power. Claymore Torrent: Shots damage multiple enemies within the area-of-effect with Anomaly blades, dealing damage to all of them.

Advertisement

Grim Marrow

Improved Stiffening : Shots inflict slow status on enemies.

: Shots inflict slow status on enemies. Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to all enemies caught inside the vicinity.

The Reaper

Death Chains : Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing damage over time.

: Shots entangle an enemy with chains, dealing damage over time. Ultimate Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness status on enemies.

Roaring Umbra

Bleeding Bullets : Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.

: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies. Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock around the players, dealing damage to all enemies caught inside the area of effect.

All Legendary Rifles in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

Blightbearer

Burst of Decay : Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic status on enemies within the area of effect.

: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic status on enemies within the area of effect. Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease the target’s Resistance for a short duration.

Molten Eidola

Brain-Eater : Critical shots do not consume ammo.

: Critical shots do not consume ammo. Ravenous Locust: Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over time and inflicting Weakness status to enemies caught within the target's vicinity.

Rarog's Gaze

Burning Bullets : Shots inflict Burn status on enemies.

: Shots inflict Burn status on enemies. Weakness Trap: Shots cause explosions, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness status on enemies within the target's area of effect.

Advertisement

Twisted Mercy

Brain-Eater : Critical shots do not consume ammo.

: Critical shots do not consume ammo. Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies.

All Legendary Pistols and Handguns in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

Bolt & Thunder

Damage Link : Shots link up multiple enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.

: Shots link up multiple enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt. Strings of Gauss: Shots link up multiple enemies within the target's area of effect to deal electric damage to each of them.

Disintegrator

Soul Devourer : Killing shots regenerates the player's health points.

: Killing shots regenerates the player's health points. Strings of Gauss: Shots link up multiple enemies within the target's area of effect to deal electric damage to each of them.

Lucky

Pinball : Every critical shot ricochets to multiple enemies inside the area of effect, dealing the weapon’s double base damage.

: Every critical shot ricochets to multiple enemies inside the area of effect, dealing the weapon’s double base damage. Improved Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic status on enemies.

Torment & Agony

Clip Combustion : Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing damage to enemies caught inside the vicinity.

: Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing damage to enemies caught inside the vicinity. Judgement Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal a massive percentage of the player's weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when the player changes their weapon.

Advertisement

All Legendary Shotgun in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

Aerie Master

Critical Point : Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot in Outriders.

: Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot in Outriders. Weightlessness: Shots inflict Time Rift status on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for a short duration.

The Anemoi

Anomaly Surge : Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage inside a fixed radius.

: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage inside a fixed radius. Moaning Winds: Reloading creates a strong blast around the player, dealing damage to enemies caught inside the blast.

Anomaly Effigy

Concentration Blast : Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the maximum number of enemies present within a specific radius around the original target.

: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the maximum number of enemies present within a specific radius around the original target. Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness status on enemies in Outriders.

Body Snatcher

Body Snatcher : Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died and works within a specific target radius.

: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died and works within a specific target radius. Soul Devourer: Killing shots regenerates the player's health points in outriders.

The Bulwark

Clip of Amalthea : Presents a chance that critical shots do not consume ammo.

: Presents a chance that critical shots do not consume ammo. Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in a specific radius.

Advertisement

Darkness Charmer

Grand Openings : Landing a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, dealing damage in a specific radius.

: Landing a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, dealing damage in a specific radius. Perpetuum Mobile: Players instantly replenish their magazine if they kill an enemy with less than 30% ammo remaining in their magazine.

Deathshield

Fortress : Receive a damage bonus based on the player's Armor in Outriders.

: Receive a damage bonus based on the player's Armor in Outriders. Striga: A percentage of Critical Damage is returned to the player as Healthpoints.

Enoch's Blessing

Gravedigger’s Frenzy : Critical shots increase the player's Critical Damage by a specific percentage for a specific duration.

: Critical shots increase the player's Critical Damage by a specific percentage for a specific duration. Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores the player's healthpoints.

Funeral Pyre

Resistance Breaker : Shots decrease the target’s Resistance for a short duration in Outriders.

: Shots decrease the target’s Resistance for a short duration in Outriders. Shadow Comet: Shots call down a comet, dealing damage to all enemies within the vicinity.

Golem's Limb

Golem Rising : Killing shots grants a protective Golem effect for a short duration.

: Killing shots grants a protective Golem effect for a short duration. Vampire: Killing shots grant players with Leech boost for a specific duration in Outriders.

The Guillotine

Minefield : Killing shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage in a specific radius.

: Killing shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage in a specific radius. Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable status on enemies and deals damage to all enemies caught inside the vicinity.

The High Roller

Clip Roller : When the player's magazine has less than 30% ammo left, they can roll to quickly reload all their equipped weapons.

: When the player's magazine has less than 30% ammo left, they can roll to quickly reload all their equipped weapons. Embalmer’s Rage: For a short duration after a killing shot, all following shots will be critical shots.

Paxian Blessing

Life Stock : Reloading restores a certain amount of healthpoints for each enemy killed since the player's last reload without changing their weapon.

: Reloading restores a certain amount of healthpoints for each enemy killed since the player's last reload without changing their weapon. Vampire: Killing shots grants players with Leech boost for a specific duration in Outriders.

Advertisement

All Legendary Sniper Rifles in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

The Headhunter

Burst of Decay : Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic status on enemies within a specific radius.

: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic status on enemies within a specific radius. Vampire: Killing shots grants players with Leech boost for a specific duration in Outriders.

Icarus

Brain-Eater : Critical shots do not consume ammo in Outriders.

: Critical shots do not consume ammo in Outriders. Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in a specific radius.

The Iceberg

Icebreaker : Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing massive damage.

: Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing massive damage. Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze status on enemies within the area of effect.

The Landlubber

Fireworks : Shots create an explosion that deals damage to all enemies within a specific radius.

: Shots create an explosion that deals damage to all enemies within a specific radius. Legendary Minefield: Critical shots spawn explosives around the target; each deals damage inside a specific radius.

Mindmugger

Anomaly Mutation : Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition “multiplicates” and mutates it into a different one.

: Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition “multiplicates” and mutates it into a different one. Damage Link: Shots link up multiple enemies, causing them to share a percentage of their Weapon damage dealt as well as a percentage of their Anomaly damage dealt.

Advertisement

Spirit Hunter

Bleeding Bullets : Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies in Outriders.

: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies in Outriders. Ultimate Bone Shrapnel: Critical shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turns them into shrapnel that deals damage and inflicts Bleed status on enemies within a specific radius.

All Legendary Submachine Guns in Outriders

(Image via DPJ - YouTube and Square Enix)

The Daimyo

Improved Stiffening : Shots inflict Slow status on enemies in Outriders.

: Shots inflict Slow status on enemies in Outriders. Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing massive damage.

Fatal Symbiont

Bleeding Bullets : Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies in Outriders.

: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies in Outriders. Dark Sacrifice: During combat, the player's weapon drains a percentage of their Maximum Health in exchange for an additional Weapon Damage bonus.

The Migraine

Bomb’s Ahead : Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing burst damage.

: Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing burst damage. Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed status on enemies.

The Wicker

Ricochet : Shots ricochet to another enemy within a specific radius of the initial target.

: Shots ricochet to another enemy within a specific radius of the initial target. Ultimate Ashen Bullets: Shots inflict Ash status on enemies in Outriders.

These are all the 46 legendary weapons available for players in Outriders, as well as their abilities. The abilities featured in legendary weapons in Outriders can overturn a game's outcome within moments when used optimally.