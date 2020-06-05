Overcooked free on the Epic Games store: How to download

Here are the steps to grab a potentially free copy of Overcooked from the Epic Games store

The game is available to download until June 11 8:30 PM ET

Overcooked on Epic Games Store

Epic Games completely surprised players when they announced Overcooked as their 4th free mystery game. A few weeks ago, a leak which surfaced on Reddit revealed some of the upcoming free games on the Epic Games store.

Astonishingly, the leak turned out to be right for the next two games after GTA V. But for the fourth, the officials replaced ARK Survival Evolved with Overcooked. Hence, it was just a leak that ended up being wrong about the fourth game.

However, it's always fun to try out new games, especially when paid games are being offered for free.

Here are the guidelines to grab a free copy of Overcooked from the Epic Games store.

How to download Overcooked for free from the Epic Games store

This article will guide players through a step-by-step process to a swift and smooth download of the game once it goes live in the Epic Games Store today.

#1. Register an Epic Games account

Epic Games registration screen

The first step towards downloading the game from the store is to create an Epic Games account. You can sign up for one here.

Fill in the details as requested and ensure to check the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.

#2. Download the Epic Games launcher

Overcooked will be available on the Epic Games store. To download the game, you will have to download the Epic Games launcher and be logged in. You can download the launcher here.

Alternatively, you can also click on the small 'Get Epic Games' icon on the upper right corner of the screen on the Epic Games website.

The 'Get Epic Games' icon is available on the upper right corner, as highlighted in the image.

#3. Search for Overcooked on the Epic Games Store

Once you have logged into the Epic Games launcher, scroll to the search bar that appears on the right hand corner of the launcher screen.

Overcooked on Epic Games Store

You can track the download and installation by clicking on the 'Library' option in the Epic Games launcher.

The 'Library' option allows you to track your download and installation.

Now you are all set to get your hands on the game and prepare your first meal. However, before you jump in, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game.