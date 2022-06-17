Overwatch 2 free-to-play release date, platform, system requirements, and more

After many prayers and wishes, things related to Overwatch 2 have progressed steadily since the turn of the year. There has been a long period of radio silence since Blizzard announced the sequel.

After several delays, some important announcements related to the game involve a release window and probable features. While the release is some time away, it can never harm to remember these details, so players don't have to miss out on potential enjoyment.

Overwatch 2 will be the successor to the first game, revolutionizing the hero-shooter genre. The second game retails as some of the favorites from the previous entry but will also include changes. As players can observe and enjoy the beta, it's also essential for them to know whatever details have been given out related to the potential release.

Blizzard has decided to make Overwatch 2 completely free-to-play

Going in a different direction from the first game, the second installment will be free-to-play. Players can enjoy all the features of Overwatch 2 at no additional cost. There will likely be microtransactions, but the base game and all the game modes will be free.

Players must wait until October 4, 2022, for the game to launch globally. However, there could be potential delays in the future, and in that case, a new release date will be given out. While Blizzard hasn't notified fans of any delay as of now, there can always be one given the past history.

Overwatch 2 will be free on all major platforms, including the next-generation consoles of PlayStation and Xbox. The game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch as it will be available on PCs. Players have plenty of options on which they can play the game.

Many details will be available in the lead-up to the release. Blizzard has already informed the fans that there will be an early access period when more information will be given. During this time, players will enjoy all the key features, including the new heroes and game modes.

For PC players, knowing the game's system requirements is quite important. They can have an idea based on the current needs for the beta.

Minimum:

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows® 8, or Windows® 10 64-bit (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 or AMD Radeon HD 7000

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Recommended:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory: 8 GB RAM

While the game's storage space at the time of writing is 50 GB, it could change during the final release. As the game's release comes closer, more information will be provided regarding the system requirements. It now remains to be seen if the second part can outdo the first one in terms of success.

