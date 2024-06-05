Overwatch 2 monetization woes continue with Ana and Widow recolored skins sold at outrageous prices

Fans have been vocal about Overwatch 2 monetization for a while now and it seems like Blizzard Entertainment is happy to provide them with more ammunition. The latest cosmetic controversy includes a "new" bundle featuring two Legendary skins: the "Saint-Tropez" for the DPS hero Widowmaker and "Stakeout" for the Support hero Ana.

Both are recolors of the "Cote D'Azur" and "Sniper" Legendary skins for the respective heroes. Costing 3200 Overwatch Coins, the bundle is overpriced for what it offers, and fans are not happy.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

The overpriced Saint-Tropez/Stakeout bundle shows Blizzard is unconcerned with fair Overwatch 2 monetization

Since 1000 Overwatch Coins (the premium currency of the f2p hero shooter) equals $10, players are essentially paying $32 for skins they may own already. As if that was not odd enough, both these skins can be bought individually for 1900 Overwatch Coins each - or $19.

These are minor differences besides different colors, such as the floral pattern on Widow's dress or the camo design on Ana's suit. Widow also gains a pale skin tone over her usual purple in addition to blonde hair; but is that worth the asking price of 1900 Overwatch Coins? It does not help Blizzard's image in fans's eyes as they have already been lambasted for poor Overwatch 2 monetization before.

To compare, here are the original skins for Widowmaker and Ana that these two cosmetics are based on:

Featuring the Cote D'Azur Widowmaker and Sniper Ana skins. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is certainly something worth thinking about when more unique and appealing Legendary skins released in the past have cost the same amount - such as Minotaur Reinhardt, Formalwear Tracer, Harbinger Lifeweaver, and more. Even Widow's own Medusa Legendary skin and Ana's recent Arch-Commendant Amari Legendary skin blows them out of the water.

In other words, there is no excuse for the Saint-Tropez Widomaker skin and the Stakeout Ana skin to cost as much. Blizzard Entertainment should consider lowering the price for these skins to preferably 1000 Overwatch Coins to make them a fair deal, like other Overwatch 2 Legendary skins in the same price bracket.

Considering how the publisher was slammed in the past with controversies concerning the Lilith Moira skin and the Winter Wonderland Fair Battle Pass, one would think some foresight is due going forward. The fandom continues to be left baffled by these Overwatch 2 monetization decisions.

