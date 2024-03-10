Overwatch 2 Season 9 is a missed opportunity to fix monetization problems

With Overwatch 2 Season 9 here, fans have been treated to the biggest update yet. This patch also includes some of the best cosmetic additions the 5v5 multiplayer hero shooter has seen yet. At the same time, however, Blizzard has shown no change for the better in their monetization process.

While Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title, many fans have been complaining about overpriced skins in the Shop. Considering this game suffers from other issues that the fanbase has been vocal about, it is disappointing how Blizzard has not taken steps to remedy these qualms.

The lack of monetization overhaul in Overwatch 2 Season 9 is disappointing

Almost $20 a piece has felt unreasonable from the start (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This franchise is known for some pretty solid cosmetic designs, but the latest sequel entry has dropped the ball when it comes to offering incentives for players to buy them. Overwatch 2 Season 9 is its biggest update yet so much more improvements were expected.

Many skins are cycled periodically in the Shop, with countless older skins unavailable to purchase until Blizzard decides to bring them back. Making matters worse, cosmetics in this title are also overpriced. Most good skins cost 1,900 Overwatch Coins, the premium currency in Overwatch 2.

For those out of the loop, 1,000 Overwatch Coins are the equivalent of $10, so $19 a pop for a Legendary skin seems outrageous. Yes, the game indeed follows an F2P (free-to-play) model, but the monetization should be appealing to customers.

To top it off, Blizzard has not been putting their best foot forward to solve this problem. This isn't just evident with skins locked behind Ultimate Battle Passes (which can only be bought with real money), it was also seen during the controversy surrounding the Winter Wonderlands mini Battle Pass; the team introduced a discreet premium BP for the event.

But to fans' dismay, even those who paid 500 Overwatch Coins for it did not receive every skin included in it. As if that was not enough, a developer admitting to inducing player FOMO (Fear of Missing Out, in this case by withholding certain skins from buyers) understandably made the fandom angry. This has been a longstanding issue since the 5v5 shooter dropped in October 2022.

As such, it is baffling how changes haven't been made yet. Thankfully, it does seem like the publisher has started to listen and this is evident with the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Competitive rework. Plus, after the massive review bombing on Steam, the fandom has made their stance very clear. Even if there is still work to be done in Overwatch 2 Season 9, here's hoping things change from Season 10 onwards.