Overwatch League 2019: Vancouver Titans and LA Gladiators bag their first playoff wins

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 06 Sep 2019, 17:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Overwatch League 2019

The Overwatch League is an international eSports league produced by Blizzard Entertainment. the tournament this year is the third iteration of the competition and has eight top teams battling against each other in the playoffs. The league holds a grand prize pool of $3.5 million and the the playoffs will take place in Los Angeles, USA.

Vancouver Titans and the LA Gladiators bagged their first playoff wins as the first two matches came to a close. The Titans and Gladiators thus enter into the winners' bracket and will compete against each other. This gives an edge to both teams as they have now secured a fairly higher and comparatively easier chance than Seoul Dynasty and Hangzhou Spark in their path to the finals.

Current standings of the playoffs of Overwatch League 2019 (Image source: OWL Website)

Seoul Dynasty vs Vancouver Titans

The Titans won the match courtesy of a 4-2 margin in an intense series of gameplay. Hyo-Jong “Haksal” Kim, the youngest player of the team, bagged the Player of the Match title by finishing with 121 eliminations as Doomfist.

The game seemed favorable to Seoul Dynasty with their flawless wins initially, but in the end, "consistency won the game for Vancouver in a difficult 4-2 win", was how Chris Priestman defined the win in the OWL Website.

Also read: Overwatch League: All you need to know about the playoffs

LA Gladiators Vs Hangzhou Spark

The Gladiators clinched a close 4-3 win against the Hangzhuo Spark. Lane 'Surefou' Roberts was named the Player of the Match post his finish with 121 final blows and 59 Death Blossom kills as a reaper. Surefour's 249 eliminations turned the gameplay around to favor the Gladiators and that would have been impossible without Hydration's contribution.

Advertisement

Vancouver Titans and Los Angeles Gladiators will now face each other in the 7th fixture on Sunday, September 8th 2019.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more news on the Overwatch League 2019 and other video games by clicking here.