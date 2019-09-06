Overwatch League Playoffs Day 1 Recap

Overwatch League

Vancouver Titans and Los Angeles Gladiators both have won their respective games and the teams are ready to meet up in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Even though Seoul Dynasty had a wild start, Vancouver Titans reminded everyone why they are the number 1. Vancouver Titan fell behind by 2-1 before clinching their 4-2 victory against Seoul Dynasty. On the other hand, LA Gladiators tasted the sweet victory after a nail-biting 7th map game. However, effective plays at the key moment made sure of their victory.

Vancouver Started with a 2-1 victory on the Lijang Tower map. However, Seoul managed to comeback in the series with a 3-1 victory on Numbani and 1-0 on Horizon Lunar Colony. Even though Seoul had the edge with 2-1, Vancouver Titans showed everyone why they are the #1. Titans held their ground and as a result, they managed to close it off with 3 victories in a row. Titans won with 3-1 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 2-1 on Busan and 1-0 on Eichenwalde.

The Gladiators were fighting the #4 Hangzhou Sparks but they lost the very first game on Busan by 2-1. From that point, they turned around and went on to win the next 3 maps. LA Gladiators won on King's Row by 2-0, Temple of Anubis by 4-3, and Rialto by 2-1. Just when it seemed like LA Gladiators have the momentum, Hangzhou came back in the series with 2 straight victories back to back, making the series 3-3 and pushing for a 7th game finale.

Hangzhou recovered from the damage with a 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower and a 4-3 victory on Eichenwalde. With both teams ready to destroy each other on the final map, Gibraltar was decided to be the 7th game finale map. Just when it felt like Hangzhou got the momentum, LA Gladiators put up an incredible defense early in the game to seal their victory. Hangzhou came up with great strategies but in the end, Gladiators just outplayed them exploiting every weakness Hangzhou had.

The Gladiators and Titans will meet each other for a faceoff in the Winner's Bracket semifinal on Sunday, September 8th.