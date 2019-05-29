Overwatch: Patch Notes of New Version 1.36.0.1

Overwatch

Overwatch is a team-based shooter game where 6 players joins together to make a team. When you enter a match you have to choose a hero. Every hero has its own different ability which players can use to make new strategies and easily dominate the battlefield.

Recently a new update has been release to Overwatch. A lot of amendments has been made to this new update. The patch notes of this new update are written below:-

#1 Replay Feature

The fans of Overwatch have been requesting this feature from very long time. Finally the developer has made this feature available in the game. By using the replay tool, players can see the match replays from different perspectives. This will allow players to watch up to 10 past matches recordings. This tool will also allow you to add bookmarks and set different angle perspectives to view same spots for different matches.

#2 Workshop

Overwatch developers have introduced a brand new exciting feature called Workshop. By using Workshop players can easily customize the Map rules by providing a simplified game scripting system. You can also change the victory conditions, hero ability stats and much more. This feature is going to be used when playing custom games.

#3 Hero Updates

Immortality Field:- If it lands on a moving platform, it will move along with the platform

Minefield:- If a mine lands on a moving platform, it will move along with the platform

#4 BUG Fixes

Fixed a bug which cause jitters when replays are played on 60 FPS or more. Made stability improvements Some events and rewards are translated to Japanese language Workshop will also get translated into Japanese in upcoming release.

#5 General Updates

Amendments in kill cameras while using the replay tool of the game.

So these are patch notes of version 1.36.0.1. To read detailed patch notes for all platforms click here.

