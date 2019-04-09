Overwatch: Storm Rising Event coming this month

Blizzard announced earlier from their Twitter account about a special event coming to Overwatch. called "Storm Rising", a PvE mode will be available from 16 April to 6 May. The event will dive deeper into the Overwatch lore and follows a story which happened many years prior to the Omnic Crisis which led to the current Overwatch setting.

> Accessing archived file...



Decryption status: IN PROGRESS

Target: Located pic.twitter.com/AUmV8LlUJc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 8, 2019

The Storm Rising event will feature 4 playable heroes: Tracer, Genji, Winston, and Mercy. In the event, players are trying to track down the Talon Omnic agent Maximilien. The map for this event is most likely going to be Havana, Cuba. That map is currently not featured in the PvP mode or any other Overwatch event.

Like the previous events, Storm Uprising will also feature special loot boxes which offer unique skins. They will not be obtainable again after the event has ended. Unlike the Summer Games, Halloween, Winter Wonderland, etc. events, the Archival events may not return and are a one-off event.

Storm Rising marks the third Overwatch Archives event. In April 2018, there was another Archival event called "Overwatch Retribution" which featured the covert mission operation of "Blackwatch". Retribution featured Reaper (before he was evil), McCree, Genji, and Moira. The first Archival event was called "Uprising" and featured Mercy, Torbjorn, Soldier 76 and Reinhardt.

Like the previous Archival events, we can also probably expect a "hard mode" which allows you to pick any character you want. The event will possibly tease us about other characters in the Overwatch universe and some potentially new heroes that will be introduced down the line.

These kind of PvE modes are a lot of fun, especially when the PvP modes get bland. It's hard to get a proper team in the Ranked mode and the saltiness that follows can possibly affect your mood (it affects mine anyway). More PvE please Blizzard!