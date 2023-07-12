Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals Trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

The hotly-anticipated Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals will be released on July 12, 2023. The game will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. The latter two will take place through Netflix Games, which requires a subscription. For those interested, the trophy and achievement guide for the title is now available for players to peruse.

Players should remember that they won't be able to get all of these trophies in one playthrough. This is because Oxenfree 2 features branched dialogs and multiple choices, with plenty of these achievements locked behind in either-or situations.

All Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals trophies and achievements

There are 27 trophies and achievements that players can get in their quest of 100% completing the title. As mentioned above, acquiring all of them in one playthrough is impossible.

The complete list of trophies and achievements for Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals are as follows:

A House in the Woods: Find out the secret at Jacob’s House

Find out the secret at Jacob’s House With a View in the Distance : Place the Transmitter at Charity Point.

: Place the Transmitter at Charity Point. Don’t Get Wet: Place the Transmitter at Tootega Falls.

Place the Transmitter at Tootega Falls. Upon the Roof: Place the Transmitter at Garland.

Place the Transmitter at Garland. A Flash of Green: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 1.

Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 1. Peace in this Ocean: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 2.

Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 2. Among the Headstones: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 3.

Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 3. Orphaned Dreams: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 4.

Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 4. One Last Mystery: Discovered all Adler letters.

Discovered all Adler letters. Paycheck Earned: Checked in with Evelyn for all three transmitters.

Checked in with Evelyn for all three transmitters. The Light of Possibility: Finished Nick’s journey.

Finished Nick’s journey. Just Stay Put: Saved Shelley.

Saved Shelley. Unrequited Radio Romance: Hear Maria tell Charlie she has a crush on him.

Hear Maria tell Charlie she has a crush on him. I’ve had weirder jobs: Delivered the shoe to Hank.

Delivered the shoe to Hank. A Brighter Shade of Violet: Became friendly with Violet.

Became friendly with Violet. Charlie’s Angel: Became friendly with Charlie.

Became friendly with Charlie. Hurt Healed : Became friendly with Olivia.

: Became friendly with Olivia. Problem Solved and Shattered: Prevented Olivia from tuning the Portal and smashed her Radio.

Prevented Olivia from tuning the Portal and smashed her Radio. On Top of Things: prevent Olivia from tuning the portal in any way.

prevent Olivia from tuning the portal in any way. He sounded familiar: Talked to a young radio enthusiast.

Talked to a young radio enthusiast. Who could resist?: Pet Athena.

Pet Athena. Master of your domain: Didn’t pet Athena.

Didn’t pet Athena. Merry Scary Christmas: Created the scariest One-Word Story.

Created the scariest One-Word Story. 3 am Food Friends: Agreed to be a special kind of friends.

Agreed to be a special kind of friends. A good day waiting on the other side: “…accept what you find.”

“…accept what you find.” Take care of Athena: “…the apex of my accomplishment.”

“…the apex of my accomplishment.” With Planetshine in her eyes: “Finally… Planetshine.”

Those wondering how to play the indie title on Android and iOS can do so through Netflix Games (available to subscribed members). Furthermore, Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals is available on day one on Netflix.

