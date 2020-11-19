Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and how to build it

The Pack-A-Punch machine has made a frequent appearance in the Call of Duty Zombies mode, and it's back on Black Ops Cold War with a relatively simpler building process.

Along with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision has added a new map into the game for the Zombie mode, Die Maschine. According to Call of Duty Wiki, Die Maschine is the thirty-third map to be introduced in the Zombie mode across all the previous versions of the game.

Die Maschine is set across an abandoned Nazi research facility in Morasko, Poland. The Pack-A-Punch machine has been a part of all the previous Call of Duty games with a Zombie mode.

The functionality of the Pack-A-Punch machine in Call of Duty is upgrading weapons while also adding random attachments to enhance its performance.

This article takes a look at how players can build the Pack-A-Punch in the latest iteration from the long-running franchise, Call of Duty.

How to build the Pack-A-Punch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

In comparison to other maps in the Call of Duty: Black Ops universe, building the Pack-A-Punch machine on Die Maschine in Cold War is much simpler. There are a series of steps that a player must follow to build the Pack-A-Punch machine.

The steps to build the Pack-A-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are,

Firstly, the player should gain access to the underground facility located behind automated doors. Then, they'd have to turn on the power. After this, they need to go into the main room where the particle accelerator is and interact with the two terminals present. Later, they need to enter the Anomaly, which appears in the center of the main facility. Following this, they need to find and go-through the Aether Tunnel, as marked in-game. After exiting the tunnel, the player will find a Machine Part in the room they have appeared in. This Machine Part is essential to build the Pack-A-Punch machine and needs to be secured by the player.be After returning to the original point with the machine part, the player will be able to see an outline of the Pack-A-Punch machine appear where the Anomaly had appeared initially. For the final step, the player needs to interact with the outline and place the Machine Part to complete the building of the Pack-A-Punch Machine.

These are the steps that one needs to follow if they want to build the Pack-A-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. And judging by the upgrades available from the machine, it is certain that everyone from the community would want to try it out in the new Call of Duty's Zombie mode.