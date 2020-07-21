Pan in PUBG Mobile: Damage, location and how to use

PUBG Mobile has a vast range of weapons that you can use on the battleground, and melee combat is usually the last resort when you run out of ammunition in close-quarter conflicts. Melee weapons can still prove to be crucial during drops, where neither your opponent nor you have any weapons in-hand.

There are a lot of melee weapons present in PUBG Mobile, with the pan being one of the most-used ones. In this article, we talk about the stats, location and usage of a pan.

Pan in PUBG Mobile

Pan in loadout in PUBG Mobile

The pan is a popular melee weapon in PUBG Mobile, and is considered as one of the best ones in the game. Sometimes, players use it to finish an enemy off after knocking them down, to troll them or show dominance.

According to the loadout section of PUBG Mobile, here are the stats of the pan in PUBG Mobile:

Power: 80

Rate of Fire: 5

Range: 2

There is no specific location of the pan, since firearms are distributed randomly across the map in PUBG Mobile. Players are likely to find the pan in locations with higher amount of loot, however.

How to use the pan in PUBG Mobile

Pan is one of the better melee weapons in the game, and takes only two body hits to knock an non-armoured enemy down. It also takes only one hit on the head to do the same. On top of that, it also acts as a shield and provides some protection.

The pan is not an easy weapon to play with, though. To efficiently use it, players will need fluid movement. Missing a shot with a pan will likely mean that the match is over for you. Having proper timing and attacking the enemy when he/she is unprepared is key to finding that killer knock.