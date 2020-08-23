Panda's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The mobile gaming industry has expanded across multiple dimensions over the years. Battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile, have become immensely popular among the users.

The popularity of these games has further opened a wide range of avenues that include eSports, streaming, and content creation.

Tobias Nas, popularly known by his in-game name Panda, is a prominent PUBG Mobile content creator from Sweden. He runs two YouTube channels and regularly streams PUBG Mobile.

His PUBG Mobile ID

Panda's PUBG Mobile ID is 5178659321, and IGN is Panda.

His Stats

His stats in squad matches in the Europe server

In the ongoing season, Panda has played 76 squad matches on the European server and won in 19 of them. He has over 600 kills with an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 8.93.

His stats in squad matches in the Middle East server

Panda has played 24 matches in the Middle-Eastern server and emerged victorious in 11 of them. He has killed 278 enemies with an impressive K/D ratio of 11.58.

His stats in Squads (North America)

On the North American server, he has played three squad games. He has notched 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 12.

Panda has also played one squad match on the Asian server.

His device

He uses an iPad to play PUBG Mobile. You can watch his hand cam in the video below:

Panda's YouTube channel

Panda posted his first video on YouTube back in September 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 686 videos, and currently has over 6.75 million subscribers and 755 million views combined.

He also has a secondary channel named 'Blue Panda'.

You can click here to visit his main channel.

His social media accounts

Panda is active on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here