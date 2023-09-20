Party Animals "pre-order and Deluxe Edition rewards not showing" error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Party Animals is a new party-brawler developed by Recreate Games. Similar to other brawling games, the objective here is to incapacitate your enemy or knock them off the map completely. It's been just a day since the game launched, but it has already received a lot of positive feedback, with players lining up in numbers to try the game.

However, many players have also complained that they did not receive their Party Animals pre-order and Deluxe Edition rewards. Here's a quick guide on how to solve this issue and potential reasons regarding why this occurs.

Why are the Party Animals Deluxe Edition and pre-order rewards not showing up?

As mentioned by the developers on Twitter, a lot of gamers signed up for Party Animals at launch, and the servers weren't ready to handle the stress. The reason why the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses aren't showing up is because of a server issue.

As of now, there's no permanent fix for this. The developers have, however, talked about some workarounds that can help resolve this issue.

How to fix Party Animals "Deluxe Edition and pre-order rewards not showing" error

As mentioned by the developers, if you get this error, the first thing you should do is restart the game. Doing so will cause Party Animals to establish a fresh connection with the servers, which should potentially help them identify the variant of the game that you have, thereby allowing you to access the rewards easily.

If this doesn't work, verifying your game files should do the trick. In a lot of cases, a corrupt file might prevent you from accessing certain parts of a game or from claiming certain rewards. Verifying the game files can help your system identify and re-download all corrupt files, thereby fixing the issue.

If this, too, doesn't work, try logging out of your Steam account and then logging back in. Considering the "Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses not showing" error occurs due to a server issue, following the aforementioned steps should help.

In case none of these methods work, you will have to wait until the developers roll out a fix for the same. Considering they've addressed the issue on Twitter, a patch to iron out all the bugs and problems should be around the corner.