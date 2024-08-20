Party Rocket in Clash Royale: Ability, stats, and more

The Party Rocket in Clash Royale is the 30th Legendary card, boasting the impressive ability to turn enemies into friends. It was first introduced during the Goblin Party Rocket event on March 27, 2023, as a temporary event-related card. With a deployment cost of 5 Elixir, the Party Rocket demands strategic planning to ensure a favorable Elixir trade.

This article highlights the ability, stats, and some strategies to use Party Rocket in Clash Royale.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Party Rocket in Clash Royale: All about the ability

Party Rocket deployed in battle (Image via Supercell)

The Party Rocket is an air-targeting spell with a large radius of four tiles. Upon deployment, it immediately defeats all troops within its area of effect and converts them into Goblins. What makes this ability particularly interesting is that it affects both players' troops, turning them into Goblins that will then target the opponent's Crown Towers.

However, it's important to note that the Party Rocket does not deal any direct damage to Crown Towers, unlike the standard Rocket.

Stats of Party Rocket in Clash Royale

Best Party Rocket deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Party Rocket card converts troops into fast-paced Goblins within a 4x4 tile radius. Each Goblin has a 1.1-second hitspeed and 0.5 tiles range on the battlefield. However, the health and damage of these Goblins differs with the upgrade level of the card. Their stats are given below:

Level Goblin Hitpoints Goblin Damage Goblin DPS (Damage Per Second) 9 167 99 90 10 184 109 99 11 202 120 109 12 221 132 120 13 244 145 131 14 267 159 144 15 293 175 159

Strategy to use Party Rocket in Clash Royale

The Party Rocket card can be utilized in several strategies to gain an upper hand in battle. One effective combination is deploying the Skeleton Army followed by the Party Rocket. This tactic transforms the Skeletons into Goblins, creating a more formidable push that can overwhelm the opponent's defenses.

Pairing the Party Rocket with the Tornado spell is another effective strategy. The Tornado can pull multiple troops into the Party Rocket's blast radius, ensuring a devastating impact. For maximum effectiveness, the Party Rocket should be launched slightly before the Tornado, with the Tornado's center overlapping the Party Rocket's radius.

In defensive scenarios, the Party Rocket can be an excellent tool for neutralizing a threatening push. For just 5 Elixir, it can remove a significant number of troops from the board, albeit without the benefit of a strong counterattack. This makes it a valuable option when protecting Crown Towers from imminent damage.

However, the Party Rocket is not without its challenges. Aiming it accurately can be tricky, especially against fast-moving troops due to the spell's cast time. This difficulty is mitigated somewhat by its large radius, making it less risky than the standard Rocket.

Furthermore, Party Rocket struggles against troops with shields, such as the Dark Prince, Royal Recruits, or Guards. Using the Legendary card on these units only breaks their shield and does not transform them, leading to a negative elixir trade.

