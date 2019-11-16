Path of Exile 2 and Path of Exile Mobile officially announced at ExileCon; check out all the details here

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Nov 2019, 18:36 IST SHARE

Path of Exile 2

ExileCon, the first-ever Path of Exile fan convention, started on 15th November in Auckland, New Zealand. In this event, founder Chris Wilson made some big announcements and reveals. The team announced the Path of Exile 2, and a very unexpected announcement about the mobile version of the Path of Exile 2 mobile was made.

So, without further ado, let's get into the details of the upcoming versions of the game.

Path of Exile 2

It's not a separate game as the name suggests, but it is an expansion of Path of Exile that will feature a new seven act story that will take place 20 in-game years after the completion of the game. Along with this, Path of Exile 2 will also include many improvements. The socketing gems will be removed, and the game engine has also been improved. An early demo of the game was also given by Grinding Gear Games and it was terrific.

We're diving deep into #PathofExile2! This presentation introduces the main features and mechanics of Path of Exile 2 begins in a few minutes. #ExileCon — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) November 16, 2019

The developers are currently working on the PC and console versions of the game. To play the game, a player will have to make a different character, and it can be chosen from the 19 new Ascendancy Classes that will be different from the old ones. Grinding Gear Games also said that it wouldn't likely even begin beta testing until very late in 2020 and won't release it until it meets the studio's rigorous quality standards.

Path of Exile Mobile

The mobile gaming industry is proliferating, and keeping this in mind, Grinding Gear also jumped into it and made a completely unexpected announcement about the launch of Path of Exile Mobile.

We've secretly had another experimental project up our sleeve and we're finally ready to talk about it... #ExileConhttps://t.co/NqoEIJ6JC5 — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) November 15, 2019

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest Esports News.