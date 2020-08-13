Popular Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has jokingly revealed that he's left MU to join VerdanskFC. If you're not familiar with this team, it's a fictional squad that's based on the map of Call of Duty: Warzone (named Verdansk). Essentially, Pogba is revealing that he plans to work with Call of Duty going forward by becoming a #CODPartner. This is something that dozens of other athletes have done in the past.

However, none of them revealed it in the same, crazy way that Pogba did. Some fans of football and Manchester United thought he was leaving the team for good. Of course, this is due to the fact that many didn't understand the joke behind VerdanskFC. So if you were nervous about the midfielder's future plans, don't worry too much.

Call of Duty: Warzone is the game of choice for Paul Pogba

As many other athletes in the world, Paul Pogba is quite the avid gamer. Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports, Pogba and other athletes have had more time to grind video games. Warzone just so happened to come out at the time of COVID-19's height, so Pogba apparently started enjoying the game while sitting at home in quarantine.

Call of Duty: Warzone just released its fifth season and publisher Activision decided to start a fictional team called VerdanskFC. This is in direct corelation with the Stadium location on the map since football has been advertised there before. Any personality or influencer associated with Call of Duty: Warzone was sent a VerdanskFC jersey, football, pump, ticket stub, and a themed scarf.

As shown in his promotional image, Paul Pogba is wearing the same jersey, indicating he is now a part of the exclusive squad. At the time of writing, there's no official word what this will entail for either Pogba or the Call of Duty community. However, one can assume that Pogba will be partaking in some Warzone related events and even play the battle royale with other top influencers, such as Vikkstar123.

Tryna drop super? — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) August 12, 2020

For any football fans out there though, don't fret, Paul Pogba isn't going anywhere. However, he may be spending a little more time on Warzone than he was previously.