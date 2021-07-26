PayPal terminates Twitch streamer Froste's account with over $60,000 in it, refuses to offer help for 180 days

Former 100 Thieves member and popular Twitch streamer Froste recently ran into an issue involving PayPal after a charity stream.

The 22-year-old content creator had apparently run afoul of PayPal's guidelines as he got locked out of his own account after a charity livestream. The move has prevented him from using any of the $64,238.40 earned, which was meant to go to a charity as part of the Gamers Outreach program. Taking to Twitter, Froste shared the conversations he had with PayPal support, which essentially made matters worse and locked him out of his account for 180 days.

Froste gets banned by PayPal for 180 days, renders $64,000 unusable

Hey @PayPal @AskPayPal! I am a Twitch streamer who is currently doing a charity livestream for @GamersOutreach, and last night I received a massive $95,000 donation from a generous philanthropist. Why is my Paypal account banned now with $64,000 still in it? pic.twitter.com/Yau2Nc5Cb6 — Froste 💯 (@Froste) July 21, 2021

Reaching out to PayPal's Twitter handle, Froste shared screenshots of the messages he received on his account. Citing inconsistent behavior on his account that violated their user agreement, PayPal went ahead and permanently restricted Froste from performing any further transactions.

After waiting a bit, PayPal support got in touch with Froste but only to be the bearer of bad news. The payments company came back to Froste to reiterate that they have taken the decision to terminate all services for him and will be holding his money for 180 days.

Thank you for reaching out to us regarding the limitation on your account. We appreciate your interest in PayPal, and I'm sorry to hear that we've made the decision to no longer offer you access to our services. This isn't something we do lightly, and I can assure you that we fully review all factors on an account before making this type of decision. While understand that you don't agree with the outcome, this is something that would be unable to change.

Court it is I guess. pic.twitter.com/AhPqJjpFYk — Froste 💯 (@Froste) July 25, 2021

Froste is now considering legal action against PayPal as over $60,000 in charity funds now sits dormant and won't be going to people who need it for at least another 180 days.

A generous $95,000 donation unfortunately set off the issue as PayPal flagged the behavior as "risky" and locked the account down. Froste seems to be working hard to get this money into the right hands, and all that remains to be seen is how the situation develops.

Edited by Sabine Algur