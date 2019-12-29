PEC 2019, Day 2 Game 5: SouL finishes third, DKG wins the game

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST

DKG wins Chicken Dinner in Game 5

PEC 2019 is taking place at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China. The 5th overall match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Military Base to Georgopol, and the first play-zone was formed on the south of the map bounded by locations such as Gatka, School, and Quarry.

Fnatic faced an early elimination

Early Game

Fnatic’s Owais, who was rotating in a vehicle, was killed by XQF’s Paraboy for the first kill of the game. The remaining members of Fnatic immediately ran away from the scene, but unfortunately, they ran straight into 4AM arms. A fight broke out between both the teams and even though Fnatic’s Scout knocked down (later revived) two members of 4AM, it was not enough as 33Svanovo finished two members of Fnatic.

Mid Game

Mega Conqueror played aggressively to knock down two members of 4AM, however, Team Unique took advantage of the situation as they eliminated two members of Mega Conqueror. SouL came clutch as the Indian representatives wiped out the remaining members of 4AM who were trying to heal back after their fight with Mega Conqueror.

Late Game

DKG wiped out the entire Cloud 9 squad who was crammed behind a rock. DKG then eliminated SouL's MortaL followed by a clean wipe out of Omen Elite to secure the first Chicken Dinner of the day. Omen Elite was very spread during the final zone which gave DKG a chance to push on them.

PEC 2019 Game 5 MVP