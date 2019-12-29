PEC 2019 Day 2 Game 6: Fnatic finishes second, XQF wins the game

XQF wins Game 6

PEC 2019 is taking place at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China. The sixth overall match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Military Base to Stalbar, and the first play-zone was formed on the west of the map bounded by locations such as Gatka, Georgopol, and Ferry Pier.

SynerGE faced an early elimination

Early Game

FFQ members walked right into the bridge camp trap laid by Fnatic, which resulted in three kills for Fnatic’s Scout. FFQ’s Taka, who was the last remaining member of the squad fled from the scene, but Scout was having none of it as he chased down Taka to eliminate the entire squad of FFQ. This was the first time in the entire tournament where Fnatic was on the front foot.

Mid Game

SynerGE challenged Yoodo Gank near a house, but Yoodo was up for it as they killed Shryder and AustinX immediately. Venxm tried to save his teammates, but even he fell prey to Yoodo’s members. On the other hand, Fnatic’s Scout impressive grenade wiped out three members of Team Queso, eliminating their entire team.

Late Game

4AM members who had the high ground couldn’t capitalize on it as they got eliminated by DKG and XQF. DKG tried to spread out and play, but they got picked off by Fnatic’s Scout and Owais. XQF with 2 members surviving played passively, and this paid off as they took down Fnatic at the end, securing the Chicken Dinner for themselves.

PEC 2019 Game 6 MVP