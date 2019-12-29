PEC 2019, Day 2 Game 7: SynerGE finishes in the top 5, 4AM wins the game

4AM wins Game 7

PEC 2019 is taking place at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China. The seventh overall match of the tournament took place on the Miramar map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from El Pozo to Impala, and the first play-zone was formed on the north of the map bounded by locations such as San Martin, Power Grid, and El Azahar.

Fnatic got eliminated early

Early Game

SouL’s Regaltos knocked out Omen Elite’s Sixless, which allowed the rest of SouL to push on Omen Elite. Omen Elite not aware of danger tried to revive Sixless, but this move proved fatal for them as SouL killed three members of Omen Elite. The last member of Omen Elite escaped from the scene but died later from his own grenade.

Mid Game

Fnatic got sandwiched between SouL and Tempo Storm and SouL continued on their killing spree as they wiped out Fnatic from the map. However, this was also the end of SouL’s impressive run as YoodoGank came from behind to eliminate the SouL members who were healing at that moment.

Late Game

DKG and Cloud 9 fought a close battle near a ridge where Cloud 9 came on top. However, 4AM with four members in hand pinned Cloud 9 to one location from where 4AM’s victory was inevitable. Cloud 9 couldn’t move from the spot, and in the end, they died from the playzone, handing 4AM a Chicken Dinner.

PEC 2019 Game 7 MVP