PEC 2019, Day 2 Game 8: XQF wins final game of the day

XQF wins Game 8

PEC 2019 is taking place at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China. The eighth overall match of the tournament took place on the Miramar map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Impala to La Cobreria, and the first play-zone was formed on the north of the map bounded by locations such as San Martin, Power Grid, and El Azahar.

SynerGE faced an early elimination

Early Game

Fnatic came guns blazing in the last game as they bullied DKG in the early game. DKG who was holding the first position in overall standings landed along with Fnatic in the same location. Fnatic with nothing to lose, barraged on DKG members picking them off one by one. DKG punched back with MadGG clutching a 1 vs 2, but in the end, Scout finished him eliminating DKG from the game.

Mid Game

The two Indian teams SouL and SynerGE clashed head-on near a house. SouL’s Mortal played exceptionally to knock down two members of SyenrGe, but SynerGE’s Shyryder quickly retaliated by finishing Regaltos on the spot. However, SouL Viper finished the last member of SynerGE, ending their journey is the tournament. Shortly after finishigSyerGE, the remaining three members of SouL were caught off guard by 4AM, and 4AM with no hesitation, wiped them out.

Late Game

Cloud 9 tried to attack XQF at the end of the game but XQF played brilliantly to maneuver the situation and took down all four members of Cloud 9. It was 3 vs 3 situation between XQF and Team Queso at the end and with no trouble, XQF wiped out all three members of Team Queso to secure their second Chicken Dinner of the day.

PEC 2019 MVP leaderboard