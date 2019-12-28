PEC 2019, Game 1: SynerGE finishes sixth, XQF wins the game

XQF wins Chicken Dinner in Game 1

PEC 2019 is taking place at Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, China. The 1st match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Primorsk to Lipovka, and the first play-zone was formed in the center of the map bounded by locations such as Mylta Power, Ruins, and Severny.

SynerGE finishes at 6

Early Game

Since this was the first match of the tournament, most teams played passively in the early game. XQF’s Paraboy knocked down C9’s Perkisas in a moving vehicle to secure the first blood of the game. FFQ made a two-man rotation with Darlyy and Chopper but both of them ran into the full squad of YoodoGank, and even though Darlyy escaped the scene, Chopper died on the spot.

Mid Game

Fnatic's rotation backfired as the team got sandwiched between XQF and SynerGE. SyenrGE wasting no time, eliminated three members of Fnatic while XQF killed the last member of Fnatic. This was also the end of SynerGE as XQF took down their entire team near a small ridge.

Late Game

XQF made it to the end of the game with three members in hand while every other team only had one. XQF with a 2 man advantage easily wiped out the remaining teams in the final circle, securing their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament.

PEC 2019 Game 1 MVP

Match 1 Standings

XQF- 10 kills and 30 points Yoodo Gank- 12 kills and 16 points Tempo Storm- 4 kills and 16 points