PEC 2019 Game 2: Fnatic gets eliminated at fifth, 4AM wins the game

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

4AM wins Chicken Dinner in Game 2

PEC 2019 is taking place at Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, China. The 2nd match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Georgopol to Mylta Power, and the first play-zone was formed on the right side of the map bounded by locations such as Novorepnoye, Farm, and Yasnaya Polyana.

SouL faced an early elimination

Early game

Omen Elite’s ZooTay, who was playing away from his team, was picked up by Soul’s Aman near a compound and was immediately finished at the spot. 4AM’s 33Svanovo used his grenade to knockdown Ronak, and Owais who tried to punch back using his grenade, made a blunder as he overcooked the grenade which resulted in his and Ronak’s death.

Mid Game

XQF riding on Game 1’s momentum tried to flank FFQ, but the move backfired as FFQ completely wiped out XQF. 4AM capitalized on their high ground position as the Chinese representatives eliminated the entire YoodoGank squad, which was trying to get inside the playzone.

Late Game

Interestingly, Cloud 9, DKG, and 4AM all made it to the end zone with 4 members remaining. However, it was XQF’s last member who played the role of spoiler as he took down two members of DKG and one member of Cloud 9. 4AM eventually won the game wiping Cloud 9 at the end, setting themselves for a massive victory.

PEC 2019 Game 2 MVP