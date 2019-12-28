PEC 2019 Game 3: Fnatic's woes continue, Cloud 9 wins the game

Cloud 9 wins Game 3

PEC 2019 is taking place at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China. The 3rd match of the tournament took place on Miramar map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Campo Militar to Prison, and the first play-zone was formed in the center of the map bounded by locations such as Hacienda Del Paltron, Los Leones, and Impala.

SouL faced an early elimination

Early Game

Fnatic members spotted Omen Elite's ZooTay who was trying to rotate for loot. Fnatic's Scout almost knocked out ZooTay, but Omen Elite's Sixless came clutch knocking down Scout with an SLR. Fnatic managed to revive Scout and immediately fled the scene, but unfortunately, they ran straight into the arms of XQF and Team Queso, who then eliminated three members of Fnatic.

Mid Game

SynerGE pushed on the Omen Elite squad, who was camping inside a house. SynerGE had 2 man advantage over Omen Elite, which meant it was easy two kills for SyenrGE. Yoodo Gank and 4AM collided near a ridge and even though Yoodo Gank knocked down two members of 4AM, it was 4AM that came victorious at the end. 4AM continued their impressive journey while Yoodo got eliminated by 4AM two games in a row.

Late Game

For a change, two western teams made it the end game with four members in hand. Team Unique held one corner while Cloud 9 sat inside a house that was inside the zone. However, Team Unique got caught in a crossfire between DKG and Mega Conqueror, resulting in their death. Cloud 9 used their utilities perfectly to gain a significant advantage towards the end of the game, and even though DKG tried to push back, it was not enough to stop Cloud 9. Cloud 9 won the game securing its first Chicken Dinner of the tournament.

PEC 2019 Game 3 MVP