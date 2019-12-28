PEC 2019 Game 4: DKG wins final game of the day

DKG wins Game 4

PEC 2019 is taking place at the Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi’an, China. The 4th match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from El Pozo to EL Azahar, and the first play-zone was formed on the south of the map bounded by locations such as Los Higos, Los Leones, and Chumacera.

Fnatic faced an early elimination

Early Game

Team Queso collided with SouL in the early stages of the game near a ridge. SouL’s Viper managed to knock down Team Queso’s Marco, but a poor positioning from Regaltos resulted in his death, which also gave Team Queso the upper hand in the battle. Marco got revived, and all four members rushed on Soul’s Aman, killing him, while MortaL and Viper fled from the scene.

Mid Game

4AM eliminated Yoodo Gank’s Frodo, which forced the rest of the Yoodo Gank to flee from the scene. Team Queso soon walked right in front of 4AM, and the latter's members with no hesitation wiped out 3 members of Team Queso. Orange Esports Fire’s impressive grenade took down 4AM’s Hasaki, which gave Orange Esports members a window to push. However, 4AM once again came out triumphant as the remaining three members of 4AM wiped out the entire Orange Esports squad.

Late Game

The two juggernauts from China XQF and 4AM clashed towards the end of the game, and in a closely contested battle, XQF eliminated 4AM. However, DKG took advantage of the situation by attacking vulnerable XQF, eliminating them from the game. DKG then assaulted on Cloud 9, wiping their entire squad, securing the Chicken Dinner in the process.

PEC 2019 Game 4 MVP